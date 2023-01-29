ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Florida hosts No. 2 Tennessee following Nkamhoua’s 27-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (18-3, 7-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-9, 5-3 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -5.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Tennessee visits the Florida Gators after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points in Tennessee's 82-71 victory against the Texas Longhorns. The Gators are 7-3 in home games. Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Florida Gators vs. Tennessee: Preview, Info, Where to Watch and More

All roads point to March. Officially entering the closing stretch of the college basketball season, as the calendar rolls into February, the Florida Gators (12-9; 5-3 SEC) are amid a grueling stretch of contests. They're freshly removed from a sizable loss on the road to then-No. 5 Kansas State as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Gators QB Commit Marcus Stokes Signs With West Florida

Former Florida class of 2023 quarterback commitment Marcus Stokes committed to and signed with West Florida on Wednesday, National Signing Day. Florida withdrew Stokes' verbal scholarship offer on Nov. 20 after a video surfaced on social media of the quarterback uttering a racial slur while singing a rap song. He had been committed to the Gators since July 7.
GAINESVILLE, FL

