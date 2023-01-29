ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Haus

3 Backup Centers for 76ers to Target at Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to surge ahead in the Eastern Conference, they will undoubtedly be buyers at this season’s NBA trade deadline. While the entire starting lineup, along with the guard spots on the bench, are seemingly locked down, the Sixers could look for an upgrade at their backup center spot.
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Deadspin

Good riddance, Bobby Hull

Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Ben Simmons

You cannot help but root for someone who is down and out when they are in need, can you? We always enjoy seeing NBA players make comebacks as well. A great deal of Hollywood movies have been based on this story. Having someone knocked down and getting back up is an inspirational story to anyone who witnesses it.
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid pops up on injury report ahead of Magic game

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid continued his rampage on Monday as he torched the Orlando Magic with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Sixers big man has been on an absolute tear of late, as he has been for pretty much the entire season. His streak could be put on hold, though, as he’s now popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Orlando Magic.
FOX Sports

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to...
FOX Sports

Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (20-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is first in the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game. The 76ers are 18-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports

Butler, Heat take on the Knicks

Miami Heat (29-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Thursday. The Knicks are 18-15 in conference play. New York ranks third in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fischler Report: Maple Leafs Are the New York Yankees of Hockey

For better or for worse, and whether Torontonians like the comparison or not, their Maple Leafs are the New York Yankees of hockey. No matter what they do – even when it's nothing – the Leafs are worth at least three stories a day. It's the nature of being the hockey kings of Canada's Queen City – if not the entire country of Canada.

