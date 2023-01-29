ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Mount St. Mary’s Inducts Six New Members into Athletics Hall of Fame

EMMITSBURG, Md. (January 30, 2023) – During Winter Homecoming, Mount St. Mary's athletics inducted six former student-athletes, coaches, and contributors to the program as members of the Hall of Fame. Jackie Israel Abercrombie, T.C. DiBartolo, Megan Molloy, Dave Reeder, and Kelli Stevens Heister received their honors in a ceremony...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Tracking one more round of wintry precipitation for OKC tonight!

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 M Thursday for a large portion of central, southwestern and eastern OK. Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings across southeastern OK. One more round of light wintry precipitation for OKC tonight and this looks to be mostly in the form of light freezing rain. A glaze of ice is possible on exposed surfaces into early Thursday morning. Stay tuned to the weather!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

University of Oklahoma revises policy banning TikTok

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is revising its policy regarding the social media app TikTok more than a month after blocking it on university-owned devices and networks. On Dec. 20, 2022, OU blocked TikTok on university-owned devices and networks in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order...
NORMAN, OK
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

More Winter Weather Moving In

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Officials announce arrest of teacher

Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

