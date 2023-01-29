Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Adds One to 2023 Signing Class
The Sooners officially added local athlete Taylor Heim, who committed last week and signed on National Signing Day.
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
Sooners' pitch on offensive scheme impresses four-star RB: "It's perfect for me"
Duncanville (Texas) stud Caden Durham dishes on weekend trip to Oklahoma, future visit plans with other powerhouse programs.
mountathletics.com
Mount St. Mary’s Inducts Six New Members into Athletics Hall of Fame
EMMITSBURG, Md. (January 30, 2023) – During Winter Homecoming, Mount St. Mary's athletics inducted six former student-athletes, coaches, and contributors to the program as members of the Hall of Fame. Jackie Israel Abercrombie, T.C. DiBartolo, Megan Molloy, Dave Reeder, and Kelli Stevens Heister received their honors in a ceremony...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why RB Kalib Hicks Gives OU a 'Tremendous Amount of Ability'
Thanks to competition from a talented older brother and playing against some of the best high schoolers in America, the Sooners' newest running back may be ready to play now.
Sooners' Jeff Lebby A Candidate For Alabama OC Job
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss the continuing rumors of Alabama's interest in Jeff Lebby as the new offensive coordinator.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KFOR
Tracking one more round of wintry precipitation for OKC tonight!
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 M Thursday for a large portion of central, southwestern and eastern OK. Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings across southeastern OK. One more round of light wintry precipitation for OKC tonight and this looks to be mostly in the form of light freezing rain. A glaze of ice is possible on exposed surfaces into early Thursday morning. Stay tuned to the weather!
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
KOCO
University of Oklahoma revises policy banning TikTok
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma is revising its policy regarding the social media app TikTok more than a month after blocking it on university-owned devices and networks. On Dec. 20, 2022, OU blocked TikTok on university-owned devices and networks in compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
tourcounsel.com
50 Penn Place | Shopping mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
50 Penn Place is an upscale mixed-use complex in the inner Northwest part of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The galleria-style shopping mall and tower is located at 1900 Northwest Expressway in the Penn Square trade area immediately at I-44 and Northwest Expressway, across from Penn Square Mall near the exclusive suburb of Nichols Hills.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
KFOR
More Winter Weather Moving In
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another round of sleet, snow and freezing rain/ice moves in tomorrow. Overnight lows across the state will be in the teens and 20’s, so you will need to drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Cloudy, breezy and cold tomorrow. Highs Wednesday will make...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
KFOR
Officials announce arrest of teacher
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
Comments / 0