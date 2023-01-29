Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car on overpass in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist has died after they were hit by a car on an overpass in Beaverton early Wednesday morning. Just after 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle on the Southwest Murray Boulevard overpass to Highway 26. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed to FOX 12 that the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police
A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Former undersheriff takes over as director of Humane Society of Cowlitz County
Longview - The Humane Society of Cowlitz County is heading into its 50th anniversary year with a new executive director. Darren Ullmann joined the humane society as its new director on Monday. Ullmann had recently retired after working for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, where he was named undersheriff in 2019.
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Drivers slide down embankment into Hillsboro creek
The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.
Man found dead after boat capsizes on Lewis River
CLARK CO., Wash. (KPTV) - The body of a man has been recovered from the Lewis River on Monday. Two men were reported missing on Sunday after their small fishing boat was found capsized on Sunday morning. Just upriver from the Lewis River Golf Course, two fishermen hit an underwater...
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
56-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after fainting on boat
A 56-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency was rescued from a boat bear Cloverdale, Ore. on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced.
Vancouver elementary school to dump name of lord linked to Boer War, other atrocities
Members of the Vancouver School Board have voted unanimously to support the renaming of Lord Roberts Elementary in the city’s West End neighbourhood. In moving the motion, trustee Lois Chan-Pedley told the board’s Monday night meeting that “the evidence is clear that it is time to give the school a new name.”
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Reader photo of the Week
King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon
Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
