Astoria, OR

kptv.com

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car on overpass in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist has died after they were hit by a car on an overpass in Beaverton early Wednesday morning. Just after 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle on the Southwest Murray Boulevard overpass to Highway 26. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed to FOX 12 that the motorcyclist died at the scene.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police

A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
SEASIDE, OR
KGW

Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man found dead after boat capsizes on Lewis River

CLARK CO., Wash. (KPTV) - The body of a man has been recovered from the Lewis River on Monday. Two men were reported missing on Sunday after their small fishing boat was found capsized on Sunday morning. Just upriver from the Lewis River Golf Course, two fishermen hit an underwater...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Reader photo of the Week

King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
CANNON BEACH, OR
focushillsboro.com

Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon

Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

