Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Looking ahead for Texas football

Texas Longhorns football came to an 8-5 close in the 2022 season that left most fans wanting more. In head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year, there seemed to be many shortcomings: no bowl win, no conference championship appearance, clutch-time issues, and struggling to find the next great Texas quarterback. However, it was a significant improvement from the 5-7 finish from 2021 and Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense seemed to develop as well. And I believe that even with the roster turnover, Longhorn fans can be hopeful for the next couple of years.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season

For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 10 Texas hangs on in 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor

Clutch play down the stretch allowed the No. 10 Texas Longhorns to hold onto an important win over the No. 11 Baylor Bears, 76-71, on Big Monday at the Moody Center. It was only the second win for the Longhorns over the Bears since 2016 and the second since 2019.
AUSTIN, TX
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 11 Baylor gamethread

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center for a Big Monday matchup against the No. 11 Baylor Bears. Tip is at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN and this is your gamethread.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Basketball: 3 late-cycle hidden gems the Longhorns should offer

As Texas basketball continues its quest to contend in the Big 12 and get the best positioning possible for the postseason, it feels like the recruiting trail is an afterthought for this program at the moment. Especially given the ongoing coaching search that very likely won’t wrap up until next offseason, it’s hard to tell what the immediate future holds for Texas on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

LBJ Loses Coach To UT Recruiting Gig

When one door closes, another opens. After resurrecting the LBJ football program, head coach Jahmal Fenner has stepped down to join the University of Texas football program. He will serve as the Longhorns’ director of high school relations. The position serves as a liaison between the team and the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Podcast: Both basketball teams continue rising in conference title race

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns didn’t come out of Knoxville with the result they hoped, struggling to keep up with the post play of Tennessee as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The No. 4 team in the country boasts one of the most efficient defenses in modern college basketball and they managed to turn that into points against the Longhorns. However, the men rebounded quickly and kept their spot in the mix at the top of the Big 12 standings, knocking off No. 11 Baylor at home - coming away with a win over the Bears for the first time since 2019.
AUSTIN, TX
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KXAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather

The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
KERRVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

SH 130 at Patriot Way shut down following car crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has shut down a major roadway following a car crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash shut down the intersection at SH 130 southbound and Patriot Way. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while they work to clear the scene. It's...
GEORGETOWN, TX

