Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Rodney Terry Has Been Exactly What Texas Needs Amid Tumult
Chris Beard’s arrest and subsequent firing rocked the Longhorns, but their interim coach has steadied a season that remains with high hopes.
Burnt Orange Nation
Looking ahead for Texas football
Texas Longhorns football came to an 8-5 close in the 2022 season that left most fans wanting more. In head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year, there seemed to be many shortcomings: no bowl win, no conference championship appearance, clutch-time issues, and struggling to find the next great Texas quarterback. However, it was a significant improvement from the 5-7 finish from 2021 and Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense seemed to develop as well. And I believe that even with the roster turnover, Longhorn fans can be hopeful for the next couple of years.
Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season
For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 10 Texas hangs on in 76-71 win over No. 11 Baylor
Clutch play down the stretch allowed the No. 10 Texas Longhorns to hold onto an important win over the No. 11 Baylor Bears, 76-71, on Big Monday at the Moody Center. It was only the second win for the Longhorns over the Bears since 2016 and the second since 2019.
Texas Football: Big 12 schedule finally being released for 2023 season
The delay could finally be over as it looks like Texas football will be able to figure out its 2023 schedule in the very near future. The Big 12 delayed the release of the 2023 football schedule longer than just about any other power conference in the country this year.
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
College football recruiting rankings: Where Texas teams sit on eve of NSD
The Longhorns lead the Lone Star State when it comes to recruiting rankings.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 11 Baylor gamethread
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center for a Big Monday matchup against the No. 11 Baylor Bears. Tip is at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN and this is your gamethread.
Texas Basketball: 3 late-cycle hidden gems the Longhorns should offer
As Texas basketball continues its quest to contend in the Big 12 and get the best positioning possible for the postseason, it feels like the recruiting trail is an afterthought for this program at the moment. Especially given the ongoing coaching search that very likely won’t wrap up until next offseason, it’s hard to tell what the immediate future holds for Texas on the recruiting trail.
texashsfootball.com
LBJ Loses Coach To UT Recruiting Gig
When one door closes, another opens. After resurrecting the LBJ football program, head coach Jahmal Fenner has stepped down to join the University of Texas football program. He will serve as the Longhorns’ director of high school relations. The position serves as a liaison between the team and the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Podcast: Both basketball teams continue rising in conference title race
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns didn’t come out of Knoxville with the result they hoped, struggling to keep up with the post play of Tennessee as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The No. 4 team in the country boasts one of the most efficient defenses in modern college basketball and they managed to turn that into points against the Longhorns. However, the men rebounded quickly and kept their spot in the mix at the top of the Big 12 standings, knocking off No. 11 Baylor at home - coming away with a win over the Bears for the first time since 2019.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Del Valle resident claims $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Austin
Someone in Del Valle is — all of a sudden — a whole lot richer after winning a $1 million prize in the Powerball.
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather
Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
CBS Austin
SH 130 at Patriot Way shut down following car crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department has shut down a major roadway following a car crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash shut down the intersection at SH 130 southbound and Patriot Way. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route while they work to clear the scene. It's...
Austin Energy reports 155,000+ customers without power
Power outages in Austin and Central Texas on February 1
