The No. 10 Texas Longhorns didn’t come out of Knoxville with the result they hoped, struggling to keep up with the post play of Tennessee as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The No. 4 team in the country boasts one of the most efficient defenses in modern college basketball and they managed to turn that into points against the Longhorns. However, the men rebounded quickly and kept their spot in the mix at the top of the Big 12 standings, knocking off No. 11 Baylor at home - coming away with a win over the Bears for the first time since 2019.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO