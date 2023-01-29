ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Check out these tips from Rapid City businesses on how to get vacay-ready on “National Plan for Vacation Day”

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the cold weather back in Rapid City and the Black Hills region, spring and summer may feel far away. However, it is never too early to plan for your next vacation. And while you are planning, why not consider a “staycation” in the Rushmore State? Visit Rapid City’s Director of Marketing, Dani Benne gives some advice on trip-planning for your next big adventure.
kotatv.com

A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
newscenter1.tv

Check out Rapid City’s new logo

RAPID CITY, SD – The City’s Legal and Finance Committee will take up formal discussion of approving a City logo at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting – the next step in a detailed 18-month process to develop the City’s first-ever logo and marketing brand. A hearing on approving the new city logo is set for next Monday’s City Council meeting.
KEVN

Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
newscenter1.tv

Check out this home in Rapid City that mixes old school charm with modern luxury

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A little bit of history mixed with modern-day comforts. This fantastic home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two full baths and one half bath). On the main floor the large living room has nine foot coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and a fabulous fireplace. All of this flows into a formal dining room with the original crystal chandelier, custom crown molding, and curved glass windows.
newscenter1.tv

Competition heats up at the Black Hills Stock Show for the annual chili cook-off

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the stock show and rodeo well underway in Rapid City, attendees gathered near the ice arena on Sunday for a nearly 30-year mainstay: the chili cook-off. Ten participants put their best recipes forward for the public and contest judges to try Head Chili Wrangler Jay Murphy explains, vying for theirs to be the best.
newscenter1.tv

Do you know what sheep dog trials are?

RAPID CITY, S.D – It was All American Sheep Day at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Monday, January 30! As part of it, there were sheep dog trials going on all day. Basically, sheep dog trials are a way to test the abilities of a sheep dog and its handler. They’re timed events with a five-minute limit. The handler and dog start in a circle painted in the dirt. Time starts when the last sheep is out, the gate is closed, and the dog can leave the circle.
newscenter1.tv

“Helping with Horsepower” sells custom bike at auction!

STURGIS, S.D. – Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment will split $25,000 – the proceeds of the sale of rebuilt motorcycle sold at auction Saturday. Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program students customized the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the 2023 Mecum Las Vegas Auction. It went on the auction block Saturday afternoon and brought $25,000.
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
KEVN

Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
