RAPID CITY, S.D – It was All American Sheep Day at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Monday, January 30! As part of it, there were sheep dog trials going on all day. Basically, sheep dog trials are a way to test the abilities of a sheep dog and its handler. They’re timed events with a five-minute limit. The handler and dog start in a circle painted in the dirt. Time starts when the last sheep is out, the gate is closed, and the dog can leave the circle.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO