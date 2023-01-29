Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Check out these tips from Rapid City businesses on how to get vacay-ready on “National Plan for Vacation Day”
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the cold weather back in Rapid City and the Black Hills region, spring and summer may feel far away. However, it is never too early to plan for your next vacation. And while you are planning, why not consider a “staycation” in the Rushmore State? Visit Rapid City’s Director of Marketing, Dani Benne gives some advice on trip-planning for your next big adventure.
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
newscenter1.tv
An icon in Rapid City, Firehouse Brewing Co. serves up history, beer and food
Firehouse Brewing Company is an icon in downtown Rapid City for 31 years. The building gets its name from it being a firehouse from 1915 until the 1980s. Firehouse Brewing Co. is South Dakota’s oldest brew pub. The establishment incorporates a number of different styles of beer, appealing to a wide base of customers.
newscenter1.tv
Cindy’s K9 Treats, Cohort Craft Brewery come together for Mission “Pawsable” fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For about two years now, Cindy Carver has been making dog treats that she says even the pickiest pooches are unable to resist. And with Cohort Craft brewery on Sunday, she was able to host a very special fundraiser for partners South Dakota Service Dogs.
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
newscenter1.tv
Check out Rapid City’s new logo
RAPID CITY, SD – The City’s Legal and Finance Committee will take up formal discussion of approving a City logo at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting – the next step in a detailed 18-month process to develop the City’s first-ever logo and marketing brand. A hearing on approving the new city logo is set for next Monday’s City Council meeting.
newscenter1.tv
The report cards are in! How do Rapid City area high schools compare?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The overwhelming majority of public high school students in the Rapid City area attend one of three schools: Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, or Douglas High School. But how do they compare? Here’s a look at data from the 2021-2022 South Dakota School Report...
KEVN
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this home in Rapid City that mixes old school charm with modern luxury
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A little bit of history mixed with modern-day comforts. This fantastic home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms (two full baths and one half bath). On the main floor the large living room has nine foot coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and a fabulous fireplace. All of this flows into a formal dining room with the original crystal chandelier, custom crown molding, and curved glass windows.
newscenter1.tv
What is a ranch rodeo? Ranch cowboys show their skills at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo kicked off Tuesday, giving real ranch cowboys an opportunity to show off their skills at one of the biggest riding events in the region. Over 50 contestants are competing in roping events, cattle gathering, and more. What is...
newscenter1.tv
Competition heats up at the Black Hills Stock Show for the annual chili cook-off
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the stock show and rodeo well underway in Rapid City, attendees gathered near the ice arena on Sunday for a nearly 30-year mainstay: the chili cook-off. Ten participants put their best recipes forward for the public and contest judges to try Head Chili Wrangler Jay Murphy explains, vying for theirs to be the best.
newscenter1.tv
Do you know what sheep dog trials are?
RAPID CITY, S.D – It was All American Sheep Day at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Monday, January 30! As part of it, there were sheep dog trials going on all day. Basically, sheep dog trials are a way to test the abilities of a sheep dog and its handler. They’re timed events with a five-minute limit. The handler and dog start in a circle painted in the dirt. Time starts when the last sheep is out, the gate is closed, and the dog can leave the circle.
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
newscenter1.tv
“Helping with Horsepower” sells custom bike at auction!
STURGIS, S.D. – Helping with Horsepower and the Sturgis Rally Endowment will split $25,000 – the proceeds of the sale of rebuilt motorcycle sold at auction Saturday. Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program students customized the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the 2023 Mecum Las Vegas Auction. It went on the auction block Saturday afternoon and brought $25,000.
sdpb.org
More than quarter of Rapid City women's prison land purchase is not 'buildable'
State lawmakers are learning more about a proposed women’s prison in Rapid City. A bill to construct the prison is before the legislature this year. Last year, the state purchased a 20-acre plot to build the new facility. However, a quarter of the land is not usable for construction.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
KEVN
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
