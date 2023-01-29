Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Three brand new electric school buses will be out on the streets ready to pick up students. “We received these buses under the CEC grant, they are fully electric and they travel about 120 miles under a single charge," said James McClelland, the Director of Transportation with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. He said they would like to show all their school districts that going green can be done.

