Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
KCFD: Crews battle abandoned home fire near McFarland
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department said on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at around 8:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 29000 block of Schuster Road, northwest of McFarland. While fire crews were on their way, the Captain from KCFD Engine 37 reported...
Bakersfield Now
BFD Arson unable to determine cause of apartment explosion
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department said the arson unit was unable to determine the cause of the explosion at Park 20th Apartments on June 30, 2022. “Our Investigation did not reveal any Arson criminal causes. That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies are currently...
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing boy, 11, last seen at Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 11-year-old boy, last seen at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 1100 Citadel Street. Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at the elementary school on Tuesday, January...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 1/31
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: All lanes open and clear on Grapevine after snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): Caltrans District 6 said all lanes are open and clear over the Grapevine. --------------- Kern County is seeing weather and much of it is on the Grapevine. Early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol started escorting traffic across the Grapevine because of snowfall.
Bakersfield Now
Local law enforcement react to Selma Police Department officer killed in line of duty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Various Kern County law enforcement agencies have sent statements out to send their condolences to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., 24, was shot by a suspect in Selma and later died at a Fresno hospital following an OIS Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. The suspect,23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon, was arrested and booked.
Bakersfield Now
CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
Bakersfield Now
BPD schedule DUI/driver's license checkpoint for Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday , Feb. 3, from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for drivers with signs of alcohol or drug...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield housing market 'stabilizing'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — After an extreme seller's market the past few years in Bakersfield, the housing market is becoming more buyer friendly. During the start of the pandemic, sellers in Bakersfield were receiving multiple offers on their home well above the asking price within days of listing it. Now, it's not nearly on that level anymore.
Bakersfield Now
Wasco Union Elementary School District employee arrested, accused of molesting teen girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco Union Elementary School District employee was arrested and is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl in May 2022, according to Kern County Sheriff's officials. Jose Solis, 37 was arrested Monday, Jan. 30, at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on suspicion of committing lewd and...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Bakersfield Now
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Superintendent of Schools unveils county's first set of electric school buses
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Three brand new electric school buses will be out on the streets ready to pick up students. “We received these buses under the CEC grant, they are fully electric and they travel about 120 miles under a single charge," said James McClelland, the Director of Transportation with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. He said they would like to show all their school districts that going green can be done.
Bakersfield Now
Officials talk economy and labor force in State of Kern County Address
BAKERSFIELD, California — Kern County officials gathered for the 25th annual State of the County Address, to discuss the projects they are working on this year. This is the first time the address was held in person in three years. Several notable people spoke at the event, this included...
Bakersfield Now
Two local professors introduce "California Dreamin'" course project
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County is no ordinary place, and soon teachers from all across the country will learn about the history here. The course is called 'California Dreamin': Migration, Work, and Settlement in the “Other” California. It's a seven-day residential learning experience. Teachers will get...
Bakersfield Now
The sky is the limit; CAU to host 5th annual Aviation Career Day
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Students interested in exploring a career in the aviation industry are invited to attend California Aeronautical University's (CAU) 5th annual Aviation Carrer Day. It's a day where students will discover careers in aviation and aerospace with over 20 exhibitors and aviation-related professionals on hand, including:
Bakersfield Now
23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair this weekend
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office is hoping those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and have a bachelor degree to come to the Teacher Recruitment Fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The county's largest gather of school district recruiters is happening at the Larry E. Reider Education Center from 8 A.M....
Bakersfield Now
Dr. "Pimple Popper" examines morning anchor Aaron Perlman's pimple
Dr. Sandra Lee... aka Dr. Pimple Popper... spoke with morning anchor Aaron Perlman of Eyewitness News Mornings (KBAK - Bakersfield, California) about the cause of acne and how to fight against it. Aaron Perlman asks Dr. Pimple Popper to look at his zit that popped up this morning. Watch the...
Bakersfield Now
Kern Community College District hosts USDA Rural Development meeting
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern Community College District hosted a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development meeting January 26th at the BC Delano Campus. The USDA announced in December that it would make $ 300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy projects for people living in rural areas.
Bakersfield Now
Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years, Aaron Perlman previews at Disneyland Resort
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Walt Disney Company started their 100 year celebration Friday, January 27th. This year features a new ride (Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway) and two new nighttime spectaculars; World of Color One and Wonderous Journeys. Morning anchor Aaron Perlman went to Disneyland Resort to take...
Comments / 0