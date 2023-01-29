ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KCFD: Crews battle abandoned home fire near McFarland

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department said on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at around 8:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 29000 block of Schuster Road, northwest of McFarland. While fire crews were on their way, the Captain from KCFD Engine 37 reported...
MCFARLAND, CA
BFD Arson unable to determine cause of apartment explosion

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department said the arson unit was unable to determine the cause of the explosion at Park 20th Apartments on June 30, 2022. “Our Investigation did not reveal any Arson criminal causes. That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies are currently...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
At-risk missing boy, 11, last seen at Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 11-year-old boy, last seen at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 1100 Citadel Street. Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at the elementary school on Tuesday, January...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Pet of the Week: 1/31

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
UPDATE: All lanes open and clear on Grapevine after snowfall

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): Caltrans District 6 said all lanes are open and clear over the Grapevine. --------------- Kern County is seeing weather and much of it is on the Grapevine. Early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol started escorting traffic across the Grapevine because of snowfall.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Local law enforcement react to Selma Police Department officer killed in line of duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Various Kern County law enforcement agencies have sent statements out to send their condolences to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., 24, was shot by a suspect in Selma and later died at a Fresno hospital following an OIS Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. The suspect,23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon, was arrested and booked.
SELMA, CA
CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
BPD schedule DUI/driver's license checkpoint for Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint this Friday , Feb. 3, from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for drivers with signs of alcohol or drug...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield housing market 'stabilizing'

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — After an extreme seller's market the past few years in Bakersfield, the housing market is becoming more buyer friendly. During the start of the pandemic, sellers in Bakersfield were receiving multiple offers on their home well above the asking price within days of listing it. Now, it's not nearly on that level anymore.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Kern County Superintendent of Schools unveils county's first set of electric school buses

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Three brand new electric school buses will be out on the streets ready to pick up students. “We received these buses under the CEC grant, they are fully electric and they travel about 120 miles under a single charge," said James McClelland, the Director of Transportation with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. He said they would like to show all their school districts that going green can be done.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Two local professors introduce "California Dreamin'" course project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County is no ordinary place, and soon teachers from all across the country will learn about the history here. The course is called 'California Dreamin': Migration, Work, and Settlement in the “Other” California. It's a seven-day residential learning experience. Teachers will get...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The sky is the limit; CAU to host 5th annual Aviation Career Day

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Students interested in exploring a career in the aviation industry are invited to attend California Aeronautical University's (CAU) 5th annual Aviation Carrer Day. It's a day where students will discover careers in aviation and aerospace with over 20 exhibitors and aviation-related professionals on hand, including:
BAKERSFIELD, CA
23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair this weekend

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office is hoping those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and have a bachelor degree to come to the Teacher Recruitment Fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The county's largest gather of school district recruiters is happening at the Larry E. Reider Education Center from 8 A.M....
Dr. "Pimple Popper" examines morning anchor Aaron Perlman's pimple

Dr. Sandra Lee... aka Dr. Pimple Popper... spoke with morning anchor Aaron Perlman of Eyewitness News Mornings (KBAK - Bakersfield, California) about the cause of acne and how to fight against it. Aaron Perlman asks Dr. Pimple Popper to look at his zit that popped up this morning. Watch the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern Community College District hosts USDA Rural Development meeting

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern Community College District hosted a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development meeting January 26th at the BC Delano Campus. The USDA announced in December that it would make $ 300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy projects for people living in rural areas.
DELANO, CA

