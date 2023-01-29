ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Craig Bellet
3d ago

The end of this sad version of the Republican Party needs to come to end. Why are we talking about election integrity and how the democrats cheat when the only cheaters nationwide in the 2022 elections have been for republicans. And they have found no voter fraud in ND. He believes mail in ballots make fraud easier and as someone who has utilized that process, I can say he is totally wrong. The party has successfully restricted the polling places to make it harder to vote especially if you don’t want to lose pay. When I was younger every township had a polling place, two elections ago, Williams county had one for thirty thousand people. 2022, they added a few more but I still waited for 45 minutes to vote. If you do away with mail in voting then add polling places, there should be no waiting in line to vote, and the whole process should take no more then 10 minutes. You can’t be cheap when it comes to voting. Are another alternative is to do your job in the legislature

some guy
2d ago

unnecessary legislation meant to solve a problem that's really not there. what "problem" are they really trying to solve? pretty sure it ain't voting fraud

KFYR-TV

Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
KFYR-TV

Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
BISMARCK, ND
Daily Montanan

Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources

Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND committee reviews free lunch plan

A House committee took testimony on a bill to provide free lunches to all children attending public schools in North Dakota, from kindergarten through high school. The bill’s primary sponsor is Fargo Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager. Hager told the House Education Committee the bill has an $89.5 million price...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25 per month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type-1 diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease, and the only thing that they need...
HILLSBORO, ND
Daily Montanan

Don’t let politicians and lobbyists destroy our Constitutional rights and freedoms

Montanans are blessed with some of the most expansive rights and freedoms of any U.S. state. We have these freedoms because our Constitution was written by Montanans to serve Montanans. In 1972, 100 delegates from every corner of the state – folks elected by their communities – authored this revolutionary document. These were everyday people […] The post Don’t let politicians and lobbyists destroy our Constitutional rights and freedoms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

Low wages, underfunded public service and abortion bans are the real stories of this legislature

There is more to the abortion bans being promoted by Republicans in Montana’s Legislature than simply a difference on moral or cultural grounds. Republicans have pieced together an entire suite of policies aimed at one goal. That goal is to control and disempower workers by a broad assault on standards of living, access to public […] The post Low wages, underfunded public service and abortion bans are the real stories of this legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers are debating a bill for affordable insulin. Senate Bill 2140 would price cap the medicine and lower the prices. “Even sometimes thinking about food my blood sugar raises,” said 20-year-old Danika Johnson, who has Type I diabetes. “I’m with my parents insurance but I know one day that won’t be a thing so it’s scary to think these things that are happening now with them could be me one day.”
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

The need for childcare funding in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota legislators are considering Senate Bill 2301, which would establish a childcare stabilization program. Many working adults do not have the opportunity to stay home with their children. “Building the childcare system will really boost every industry,” said Nash Hama, a Bismarck mom. According...
BISMARCK, ND

