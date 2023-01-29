The end of this sad version of the Republican Party needs to come to end. Why are we talking about election integrity and how the democrats cheat when the only cheaters nationwide in the 2022 elections have been for republicans. And they have found no voter fraud in ND. He believes mail in ballots make fraud easier and as someone who has utilized that process, I can say he is totally wrong. The party has successfully restricted the polling places to make it harder to vote especially if you don’t want to lose pay. When I was younger every township had a polling place, two elections ago, Williams county had one for thirty thousand people. 2022, they added a few more but I still waited for 45 minutes to vote. If you do away with mail in voting then add polling places, there should be no waiting in line to vote, and the whole process should take no more then 10 minutes. You can’t be cheap when it comes to voting. Are another alternative is to do your job in the legislature
unnecessary legislation meant to solve a problem that's really not there. what "problem" are they really trying to solve? pretty sure it ain't voting fraud
