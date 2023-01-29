Read full article on original website
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
wach.com
Columbia reacts to Former President Donald Trump's new 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump made his official start to his 2024 presidential campaign here in Columbia Saturday evening, and there were more than dozens outside to show their support. The crowd started lining up hours before the event Saturday - eager to get a look at the new campaign and...
South Carolina proposes bill to whitewash slavery history or erase it completely by not teaching it
COLUMBIA, SC. - A new bill is being proposed in South Carolina to prevent schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, named the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, was introduced by Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat from Hopkins, in response to the recent attempts by Republicans to "censor the teaching of Black history."
SC State 1890 and Clemson Extension joining forces to serve people across South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State Research Extension is teaming up with the Clemson Extension to serve the needs of people across South Carolina. “We got together with saying in order to make impact, a realistic impact, on the South Carolinian, we have to join force," said associate extension administrator Dr. Edoe Agbodjan.
WYFF4.com
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
WRDW-TV
Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
South Carolina has 3rd-highest rent-to-income ratio increase, statistics show
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has had the third-highest increase in rent-to-income ratio over the last three years, according to statistics from Moody’s Analytics. Statistics show that the national average rent-to-income ratio hit a 20-year high. This means people are spending more of their income on rent than they have in 20 years. One […]
1 South Carolina Restaurant Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including one restaurant in South Carolina.
South Carolina Senate discusses bills to 'keep criminals behind bars' through bail reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals. On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina to receive $20 million towards Broad River Electric project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced South Carolina will be granted $20 million towards the Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. project. The initiative aims to help rural utilities and cooperatives create more reliable, efficient, and affordable energy. The funding is part of USDA’s...
2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
wfmynews2.com
South Carolina Senate to consider bail reform
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals. On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man used spy camera to secretly record pre-teen, teen girls for 6 days, AG says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina manis headed to prison for a number of child sex charges and secretly recording four pre-teen and teen girls for a 6-day period, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Seth Bruce, of Greenville County, has been sentenced to 10 years...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
power98fm.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
Johnson City Press
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
WIS-TV
Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five
Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
