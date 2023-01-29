ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina

South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

Columbia reacts to Former President Donald Trump's new 2024 campaign

Former President Donald Trump made his official start to his 2024 presidential campaign here in Columbia Saturday evening, and there were more than dozens outside to show their support. The crowd started lining up hours before the event Saturday - eager to get a look at the new campaign and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina to receive $20 million towards Broad River Electric project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced South Carolina will be granted $20 million towards the Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. project. The initiative aims to help rural utilities and cooperatives create more reliable, efficient, and affordable energy. The funding is part of USDA’s...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfmynews2.com

South Carolina Senate to consider bail reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals. On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
97X

South Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
power98fm.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five

Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy