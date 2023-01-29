Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movies are Leaving Netflix Tomorrow
If you have a Netflix account and love the original Spider-Man trilogy, we have some bad news for you. The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies will be leaving Netflix on February 1 among a few other great titles. These classic comic book movies will likely be moved over to Disney Plus at some point in the future, but if you want to watch them before they leave Netflix, today is your last day to do so.
IGN
This Infinite Sitcom Generator Is Broadcasting A Show About Nothing, Forever
“I was out with this guy the other night and he said he hates fruit.” says Yvonne, a legally distinct character completely unlike Seinfeld’s Elaine. “Maybe he doesn’t know how to enjoy the sweet and juicy.” says Larry, to an uproar of canned laughter. If...
IGN
Netflix Expands Premium Features in Wake of Password Sharing Crackdown
Netflix has announced an expansion of its Premium plan features amid the rollout of its password sharing crackdown. The new features include an increase in the number of download devices, from four to six, as well as the availability of spatial audio on more than 700 of the streaming service's top-watched titles, including the likes of Wednesday and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle on the Struggle of “Not Being Able to Afford” Her $14M House
In a new interview with The Cut, by way of promoting her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared more about the adjustments she and husband Prince Harry went through after leaving their roles as senior working royals. In particular, the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the challenges they faced when looking for a new home together, outside of the UK, saying that when they initially fell in love with the Montecito mansion they live in now, they weren’t sure they could afford it.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Answers All Spoiler Questions
The ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leaves MCU fans with quite a few big questions--Who is the ruler of Wakanda? What can we expect from that little boy? What's next for Shuri?--so we ask them all to the cast and they respond with full spoilers.
IGN
FAST X - The Fast and the Furious - Official Legacy Trailer
Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and the Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
IGN
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
IGN
Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends - Official Trailer
Shuchiin Academy’s student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It’s Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very “normal” love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends.
IGN
IGN’s 2023 FanFest Giveaway
SPONSOR: IGN Entertainment, Inc., with an address of 2231 S. Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064 (the “Sponsor”). ELIGIBILITY: This Giveaway is open to current IGN Prime subscribers as of the day and time the Giveaway commenced, and who are thirteen (13) years of age or older at the time of entry. By participating in the Giveaway as described in these Terms and Conditions, entrants represent and warrant that they are complying with these Giveaway Rules (including, without limitation, all eligibility requirements).
IGN
The Last of Us Fans, Including Stephen King, Make Fun of its Wild '10 Miles West of Boston' Setting
Episode 3 of HBO's The Last of Us has been praised by many around the world as one of the best episodes of TV in some time. However, there are a few fans, including Stephen King, who have made fun of its wild "10 miles west of Boston" setting that was clearly not 10 miles west of Boston.
IGN
You People Review
There’s an inherent un-reality to rom-coms, stories in which third-act resolutions tend to come easily. Sentimental confessions, singular acts of love or reconciliation – you know the drill. But what happens when you apply that formula to a film about racial tension? It might sound like a recipe for disaster, but You People (directed by Blackish creator Kenya Barris) is a uniquely funny, energetic, and thoughtful comedy, the kind that would’ve probably killed in theaters had Netflix given it a better opportunity to do so. Although it wraps things a little too neatly, it gets surprisingly (and appropriately) messy along the way, with a rip-roaringly funny approach to the kind of culture clash that might emerge when you replace Hollywood’s traditional, business-professional WASP romantic leads with a white Jewish podcaster and a Black Muslim costume designer before throwing their families in the mix.
IGN
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
IGN
Superman: Legacy Details and Release Date Confirmed
DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the first DCU film to be Superman: Legacy, which will premiere on July 11, 2025. Announcing their master plan for the new DCU at a press event on January 31, Gunn and Safran revealed that Superman: Legacy will kick off Chapter 1 of the new DCU, titled Gods and Monsters.
IGN
DC Studios' Peter Safran Says It Was Right to Cancel Batgirl: 'That Film Was Not Releasable'
The cancellation of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl movie was a “bold and courageous decision” according to DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. As reported by Variety, Safran shared his thoughts on Batgirl during a press event held at the Warner Bros. lot, during which he and fellow co-CEO James Gunn gave details on the first wave of movies and TV shows that will populate the rebooted DC universe.
IGN
Damned If You Do...
Damned If You Do... is the sixth chapter in Forspoken. This walkthrough will offer tips on using your newly acquired Tap to Reveal. Here you'll also find the different types of enemies you encounter during Tap to Reveal. Click the spoiler box below to find a list of links to...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Delayed Six Weeks
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being delayed, EA announced today. Respawn's forthcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will now release April 28 — approximately six weeks after its original date. In a statement posted on social media, director Stig Asmussen addressed the reasoning behind the delay, saying...
IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Receives First Live-Action Teaser in Australia; Reveals Late 2023 Release Window
If you didn't know already, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in town, as the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man arrives this year. Following the success of the original back in 2018, Parker is back with his partner-in-fighting-crime Morales, as they face new foes in the Insomniac Games-developed title. After...
Comments / 0