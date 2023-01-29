There’s an inherent un-reality to rom-coms, stories in which third-act resolutions tend to come easily. Sentimental confessions, singular acts of love or reconciliation – you know the drill. But what happens when you apply that formula to a film about racial tension? It might sound like a recipe for disaster, but You People (directed by Blackish creator Kenya Barris) is a uniquely funny, energetic, and thoughtful comedy, the kind that would’ve probably killed in theaters had Netflix given it a better opportunity to do so. Although it wraps things a little too neatly, it gets surprisingly (and appropriately) messy along the way, with a rip-roaringly funny approach to the kind of culture clash that might emerge when you replace Hollywood’s traditional, business-professional WASP romantic leads with a white Jewish podcaster and a Black Muslim costume designer before throwing their families in the mix.

