Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com

Broncos get unwanted news on Monday

The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Must Be Waiting on the Cardinals

About a week and a half ago, the Minnesota Vikings parted ways with 2022 defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after the team could not stop the New York Giants in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. Minnesota had an otherwise excellent season, tabulating a 13-4 record and an NFC North title...
Sportscasting

Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr

There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Report: 'Many' Close To Tom Brady Believe He's Leaning 1 Way

Tom Brady's NFL future is still very much up in the air. But, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, many close to Brady think it's "likely" that he takes the field again in 2023. "Brady hasn’t decided whether to continue his career, although many close to him believe it’s likely," Stroud ...
FanBuzz

The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft

When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to interview Panthers coach for OC vacancy

Dallas is set to interview Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon for the OC position, reports Joe Person of The Athletic. The 48-year-old began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 2007, spending time there as an assistant on both offense and special teams. That led him to the Dolphins, where he took on the familiar role of exclusively coaching running backs.
FanSided

Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes

Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
Outsider.com

Adam Schefter Pulls Back Curtain On Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos Discussions

The Denver Broncos head coach search still continues following the in-season firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Despite multiple signs of staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains linked to the head coaching job. NFL insider Adam Schefter made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed the most recent update on Harbaugh’s discussions with Denver.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

