Gonzo Dallas
3d ago

As far as I’m concerned, a person that tackles a police officer is supposed to get shot. I’m more upset that the shoot wasn’t more deliberate and not fatal.

wbap.com

Police Trying To Identify Possible Monkey Thief

The Dallas Police have a released a photograph of a visitor to the Dallas Zoo who they think may have information about the two Tamarin Monkeys that disappeared from their habitat. Investigators believe the monkeys were stolen, and the man in the photograph may know something about it. He’s a tall, thin black man, apparently young, dressed in a blue hoodie and black pants. Anyone who can identify him is asked to call 214-671-4509.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Grand Prairie man arrested for girlfriend's murder

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend. Eric Riddley, 25, is charged with murder for the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Kelly. Officers found Kelly dead inside a home on Mountain Creek Court on Saturday. They believe she was the victim of domestic...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to 24 incidents, including an arson call

The Plano Police Department has responded to 24 incidents since Jan. 22, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 23, officers responded to an arson incident at around 4 p.m. near a school in the 5600 block of West Parker Road.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Surrenders on Murder Charge After Girlfriend Found Dead

Grand Prairie Police say a man is in custody on a murder charge after his girlfriend was found deceased in her home on Saturday. Eric Riddley, 25, surrendered to police at the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building on Monday night, two days after his girlfriend reportedly died. Investigators said in...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Shot Dead at East Dallas Park

A woman was found shot inside of a vehicle by an officer walking in Old East Dallas. The officer reported seeing an SUV full of bullets in the parking lot of Samuell Grand Park ​​while walking his K9 partner Thursday around midnight. The SUV was parked near the...
CultureMap Dallas

Police seek info re: this man and monkeys missing from Dallas Zoo

More trouble at the Dallas Zoo: Two tamarin monkeys were reported missing on January 30, and the Dallas Police Department is now looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who is possibly connected. The two missing animals were Emperor tamarin monkeys. The Dallas Zoo told BuzzFeed News that they'd conducted a search near the monkeys' habitat and across Zoo grounds, and did not locate them, and believed the tamarins were taken. In an ensuing investigation, the Dallas Police Department suggested that the monkeys had been intentionally taken from their enclosure. Now the police are looking to speak with the man in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 including young child injured

DALLAS - A 5-year-old child was among the victims of a quadruple shooting in Dallas Monday morning. Dallas police said it happened around 11 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road. Responding officers found four people in an apartment who had been shot. One...
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

9-year-old Dallas boy found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police say a young boy that went missing overnight has been found safe. The 9-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said the boy was found. More information about the incident was...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 7900 Mask Drive

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 12:26 pm, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Mask Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 017117-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine police looking for missing 31-year-old

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine police are asking for the public's help to find missing 31-year-old Christian Saulter-Williams. Saulter-Williams, who has a medical condition, was last seen in Watauga on January 23. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say he is believed to be traveling on foot. GPD has responded to 4...
GRAPEVINE, TX
CBS DFW

Man dies after car went 'airborne' off slick Arlington overpass, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 45-year-old man is dead after his car went "airborne" off an overpass in Arlington Monday night, police said.Around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20, near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp.When officers arrived, witnesses stated a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner appeared to "lose control" as it was crossing the overpass.Witnesses then reportedly saw the 4Runner slide into the guardrail, go airborne, and roll down an embankment. Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe he was traveling at "unsafe speeds" for the slick road conditions and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox44news.com

Arlington kidnap victim found in Bellmead, suspect arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a woman reported kidnapped in Arlington has been located in Waco, and the man suspected of abducting her has been arrested. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said local authorities got a call from Arlington Police for help in locating the 32-year-old kidnapping victim after they developed information she might be in Waco.
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Shot in Apparent Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

A man was shot multiple times after an apparent road rage incident, according to Fort Worth police. According to police, the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday night. Two drivers were traveling on East Magnolia Avenue between the intersections of South Main Street and Hemphill Street. There was “an incident...
FORT WORTH, TX

