Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement
Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Pushing For 1 Coaching Hire
The Indianapolis Colts are still without a head coach but that may not last much longer. They're continuing their second interviews this week after Jeff Saturday had one last week and the next person they're bringing is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also ...
RUMOR: Derek Carr trade sweepstakes takes shocking twist with Raiders’ latest stance
At this point, it feels like Derek Carr parting ways with the Las Vegas Raiders is inevitable. All the signs are pointing toward the notion that the 31-year-old quarterback has not outstayed his welcome with the Raiders and that it won’t be long before he ends up with a different team.
thecomeback.com
Insider reveals surprising Derek Carr update
It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing
The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.
Vic Fangio might not be joining the Dolphins after all
NFL Network reported on Sunday that former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a deal to become their next defensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero reported that Vic Fangio would become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, and his NFLN report was...
Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr
There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Yardbarker
Raiders trade up for a QB in The Athletic's latest mock draft
It’s all but assumed that Derek Carr has played his last down in Las Vegas. Raiders owner Mark Davis handed head coach Josh McDaniels the keys to the house, and now he’s finally allowed to do some redecorating. In search of a new franchise quarterback, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner believes the Raiders will be aggressive in finding that guy in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Team Refuses Superstar's Request To Seek Trade
With two games remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench their superstar quarterback Derek Carr, who has been a fixture of the team for years. Following the move, it became clear that Carr had played his last game as a Raider and he made it clear following the season.
Giants sign former World Series Champion
The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders, 49ers fans react to Tom Brady retiring instead of joining their team
Despite many NFL analysts saying that Tom Brady may join either the Las Vegas Raiders or San Francisco 49ers, Brady announced early Wednesday morning that he is indeed retiring. And this time, he says it’s for good. Brady’s retirement may have shattered the hopes and dreams of fans of several NFL franchises who may have Read more... The post Raiders, 49ers fans react to Tom Brady retiring instead of joining their team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL sets 2023 salary cap, how much space do Patriots have?
Salary cap clarity has come to the 2023 offseason. The league has set the cap at $224.8 million for 2023 according to multiple reports, up from $208.2 million last year. It’ll be a lot easier for teams to negotiate contract extensions now that the number has been firmed up.
thecomeback.com
Giants exec admits huge mistake in Carlos Correa saga
The Carlos Correa saga enveloped much of the MLB off-season. The multi-time All-Star shortstop and former World Series Champion drew interest from a variety of suitors. It appeared the San Francisco Giants were all but set to sign the former No. 1 overall pick. But a physical result scared the team off Correa, who later signed back with the Minnesota Twins.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium A Possible Site For April 15
The biggest Las Vegas venue is at least a possible site for a huge boxing event headed to the “fight capital of the world.”. BoxingScene.com has learned that Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and his company’s promotional partners will explore the viability of bringing the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia fight to Allegiant Stadium once their contracts are finalized. The home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders hasn’t hosted a boxing show since it opened in 2020, but it could accommodate more than 70,000 fans for fights.
Rex Ryan Believes Tom Brady Could Make Bizzare Move to Dark Horse Team
Rex Ryan linked Tom Brady to an NFC East team on "NFL Countdown".
