Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement

Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
thecomeback.com

Insider reveals surprising Derek Carr update

It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.
Sportscasting

Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr

There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Yardbarker

Raiders trade up for a QB in The Athletic's latest mock draft

It’s all but assumed that Derek Carr has played his last down in Las Vegas. Raiders owner Mark Davis handed head coach Josh McDaniels the keys to the house, and now he’s finally allowed to do some redecorating. In search of a new franchise quarterback, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner believes the Raiders will be aggressive in finding that guy in the 2023 NFL Draft.
OnlyHomers

NFL Team Refuses Superstar's Request To Seek Trade

With two games remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench their superstar quarterback Derek Carr, who has been a fixture of the team for years. Following the move, it became clear that Carr had played his last game as a Raider and he made it clear following the season.
The Comeback

Giants sign former World Series Champion

The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Raiders, 49ers fans react to Tom Brady retiring instead of joining their team

Despite many NFL analysts saying that Tom Brady may join either the Las Vegas Raiders or San Francisco 49ers, Brady announced early Wednesday morning that he is indeed retiring. And this time, he says it’s for good. Brady’s retirement may have shattered the hopes and dreams of fans of several NFL franchises who may have Read more... The post Raiders, 49ers fans react to Tom Brady retiring instead of joining their team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Giants exec admits huge mistake in Carlos Correa saga

The Carlos Correa saga enveloped much of the MLB off-season. The multi-time All-Star shortstop and former World Series Champion drew interest from a variety of suitors. It appeared the San Francisco Giants were all but set to sign the former No. 1 overall pick. But a physical result scared the team off Correa, who later signed back with the Minnesota Twins.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium A Possible Site For April 15

The biggest Las Vegas venue is at least a possible site for a huge boxing event headed to the “fight capital of the world.”. BoxingScene.com has learned that Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and his company’s promotional partners will explore the viability of bringing the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia fight to Allegiant Stadium once their contracts are finalized. The home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders hasn’t hosted a boxing show since it opened in 2020, but it could accommodate more than 70,000 fans for fights.
