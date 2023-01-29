ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclone women pick up signature win

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Ames) #18 Iowa State took out 14th rated Oklahoma on Saturday in women’s college basketball. The Cyclones defended their home court with an 86-78 win.

ISU, now 15-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12, connected on 30/34 (88.2%) free-throws while the Sooners got to the line just 14 times. Ashley Joens posted 32 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. All five starters were in double figures. Lexi Donarski had 15 points, Emily Ryan and Denae Fritz 14 each, and Morgan Kane scored 11. The Cyclones avenge a prior 82-79 loss at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson scored 25 points and made 6/8 3-pointers to become the NCAA Division I career leader for 3-pointer made. Iowa State returns to action on Wednesday at Kansas-State.

Western Iowa Today

ISU lets big lead slip in loss at Texas Tech

(Lubbock, TX) Iowa State dropped their 2nd straight game with an 80-77 OT loss to Texas Tech in men’s basketball on Monday. It’s their 4th consecutive loss away from Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones led by over 20 points early in the 2nd half, but saw the Red Raiders...
LUBBOCK, TX
Western Iowa Today

Drake men earn a road win over Belmont

(Des Moines) Four players scored in double figures for Drake in the Bulldog’s 79-61 win on Sunday at Belmont. Garrett Sturtz and Roman Penn led the way with 16 points each. Sturtz added 6 rebounds while Penn led the team in assists with 7. Nate Ferguson came off the bench to notch 10 points. Drake’s defense limited Bucknell to just 1/16 from 3-point range.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

RAGBRAI Route Returns to Des Moines for 50th Anniversary

(Des Moines, IA) RAGBRAI will return to Des Moines for its 50th anniversary. The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa begins July 23rd in Sioux City and concludes July 29th in Davenport. A record number of as many as 100-thousand riders are expected to stop in the capital city on July 26th. Other towns on the route include Carroll, Ames, and Coralville. This year’s route also adds an extra seventh day from past years.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

