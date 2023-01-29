Cyclone women pick up signature win

(Ames) #18 Iowa State took out 14th rated Oklahoma on Saturday in women’s college basketball. The Cyclones defended their home court with an 86-78 win.

ISU, now 15-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12, connected on 30/34 (88.2%) free-throws while the Sooners got to the line just 14 times. Ashley Joens posted 32 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. All five starters were in double figures. Lexi Donarski had 15 points, Emily Ryan and Denae Fritz 14 each, and Morgan Kane scored 11. The Cyclones avenge a prior 82-79 loss at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson scored 25 points and made 6/8 3-pointers to become the NCAA Division I career leader for 3-pointer made. Iowa State returns to action on Wednesday at Kansas-State.