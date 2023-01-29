Read full article on original website
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Lakers Fans Speculate Why LeBron James And Anthony Davis Will Not Play Against The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were surprised to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis be benched ahead of a must-win clash for LA against the Nets.
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Jae Crowder, Raptors, D'Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto to discuss the latest news and rumors ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline pertaining to Jae Crowder, the Toronto Raptors, D’Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving and more.
Brooklyn Nets Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, the Brooklyn Nets recalled forward Kessler Edwards from the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Kevin Durant reveals his ‘ideal’ Nets return date from knee injury
Kevin Durant has missed the Nets’ last nine games after suffering an MCL sprain during a Jan. 8 win at Miami. Brooklyn has posted a 3-6 record during his absence while struggling to find consistency on both ends. However, it may not be long before the former MVP is back in the lineup. Durant recently said a return prior to the All-Star break is his ideal target.
Kyrie Irving, Nets bench deliver messy win over star-less Lakers
Fans who stretched their budgets to splurge for tickets to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis face a star-filled team that included Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons might not have been pacified. The quartet sat with various injuries, the Lakers appearing to give James a breather before a quick turnaround for Tuesday’s showdown with the Knicks at the Garden. Two of Monday’s stars were the often out-of-the-rotation Cam Thomas and Patty Mills. At least those fans witnessed a chaotic Nets victory. The Nets dominated the first half, were inept for much of the third quarter but regained control in the fourth quarter...
Celtics’ throttling of Kyrie Irving, Nets reaches shot clock era heights going back to 1954
You would have to go all the way back to the 1950s to see a duplicate of the destruction Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics just did to Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game between the Atlantic Division rivals at TD Garden. “The Celtics outscored the Nets […] The post Celtics’ throttling of Kyrie Irving, Nets reaches shot clock era heights going back to 1954 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
NBA roundup: LeBron James’ triple-double sinks Knicks in OT
LeBron James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record and gained two spots on the all-time assists list Tuesday
NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Climbing After Win Over Celtics?
The New York Knicks went 2-2 this week, including a big win against the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?
Nets And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) visit the Boston Celtics (36-15) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Celtics prediction, pick, and how to watch. Brooklyn has won two in a row and sits in fourth place in the Eastern...
BREAKING: Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Knicks Game
Anthony Davis And LeBron James have both been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
Lakers And Knicks Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.
chatsports.com
Nets begin February in Boston vs. Celtics
The B in Brooklyn is for Bench Mob! The Brooklyn Nets slept walk through much of the night, but the bench carried the day and they did just enough to beat a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers team at Barclays Center on Monday night. As we enter into a new month, the Nets find themselves solidly in fourth place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
LeBron Scores Triple-Double Against Knicks
A night after sitting out the Lakers 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Lakers superstar LeBron James delivered a triple-double in LA’s 129-123 overtime win over the Knicks. James had 28 points, 10 boards and 11 assists as he moved 89 points of breaking the career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list.
Updated Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have injury updates
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Gives Promising Updates On Robert Williams, Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics have dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season and they keep coming. The Celtics have been without the services of both starting point guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams as they both deal with ankle ailments. Williams only missed Boston's last contest ...
