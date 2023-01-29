Fans who stretched their budgets to splurge for tickets to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis face a star-filled team that included Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons might not have been pacified. The quartet sat with various injuries, the Lakers appearing to give James a breather before a quick turnaround for Tuesday’s showdown with the Knicks at the Garden. Two of Monday’s stars were the often out-of-the-rotation Cam Thomas and Patty Mills. At least those fans witnessed a chaotic Nets victory. The Nets dominated the first half, were inept for much of the third quarter but regained control in the fourth quarter...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO