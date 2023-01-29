ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals his ‘ideal’ Nets return date from knee injury

Kevin Durant has missed the Nets’ last nine games after suffering an MCL sprain during a Jan. 8 win at Miami. Brooklyn has posted a 3-6 record during his absence while struggling to find consistency on both ends. However, it may not be long before the former MVP is back in the lineup. Durant recently said a return prior to the All-Star break is his ideal target.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Kyrie Irving, Nets bench deliver messy win over star-less Lakers

Fans who stretched their budgets to splurge for tickets to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis face a star-filled team that included Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons might not have been pacified. The quartet sat with various injuries, the Lakers appearing to give James a breather before a quick turnaround for Tuesday’s showdown with the Knicks at the Garden.  Two of Monday’s stars were the often out-of-the-rotation Cam Thomas and Patty Mills. At least those fans witnessed a chaotic Nets victory.  The Nets dominated the first half, were inept for much of the third quarter but regained control in the fourth quarter...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ throttling of Kyrie Irving, Nets reaches shot clock era heights going back to 1954

You would have to go all the way back to the 1950s to see a duplicate of the destruction Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics just did to Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game between the Atlantic Division rivals at TD Garden. “The Celtics outscored the Nets […] The post Celtics’ throttling of Kyrie Irving, Nets reaches shot clock era heights going back to 1954 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Nets begin February in Boston vs. Celtics

The B in Brooklyn is for Bench Mob! The Brooklyn Nets slept walk through much of the night, but the bench carried the day and they did just enough to beat a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers team at Barclays Center on Monday night. As we enter into a new month, the Nets find themselves solidly in fourth place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
BOSTON, MA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

LeBron Scores Triple-Double Against Knicks

A night after sitting out the Lakers 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Lakers superstar LeBron James delivered a triple-double in LA’s 129-123 overtime win over the Knicks. James had 28 points, 10 boards and 11 assists as he moved 89 points of breaking the career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

