Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police search for man last seen in downtown Las Vegas over weekend

Police search for man last seen in downtown Las Vegas over weekend. Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant. A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Police were called to investigate a homicide in the downtown Las Vegas area on Tuesday night after a report that a woman had been shot. The incident occurred at 1000 block of South 3rd Street, near Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards. Police: Woman dead after apartment shooting in downtown …
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:20 p.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:20 p.m. Eagles offensive lineman indicted for rape, kidnapping. An offensive guard on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are two weeks away from playing in Super Bowl LVII, has been indicted in an Ohio court on charges of rape and kidnapping.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

New police substation approved for Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new police substation is coming to Las Vegas’ famous Fremont Street. City council members approved a partnership Wednesday between Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the Fremont Street Experience for the substation. “Public Safety is the city’s top priority and this new substation will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. Mel Gibson, 52, was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder for the death...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear

Scorching flames aren't the only danger to firefighters. There's an invisible fight that's claiming lives and the danger is in the very equipment that's supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police searching for missing 22-year-old woman

Police are looking for Denise Garcia-Garcia last seen on Monday afternoon. Nationwide manhunt continues for kidnapping suspect. A nationwide manhunt continued on Tuesday after a man with ties to Las Vegas was accused of a violent kidnapping.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night near a shopping center at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump

A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
PAHRUMP, NV
8 News Now

Fire reported near north end of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A building fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was reported on Tuesday evening. The fire occurred at 2804 Highland Drive, near Sahara Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. When Clark County Fire Department crews first arrived they were unable to locate the fire at the reported address. As […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro police motor school training in the rain

Officers learn how to properly pick up bikes during inclement weather.
LAS VEGAS, NV

