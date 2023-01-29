Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
Chambersburg man arrested for raping 12-year-old
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police department announced the arrest of a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. According to the victim, Delke Eustache, 18, of Chambersburg, raped her three times since her 12th birthday. A social worker from Florida allegedly contacted Chambersburg police on Jan. 24...
WGAL
Man charged in shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
“Irate” man scratches woman over shrimp
KULPMONT BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Sunbury was issued a citation after police say he harassed a woman because there “was no shrimp to go with his dinner.” Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened on January 20th in the 1230 block of Scott Street when a 45-year-old man became angry after […]
Police investigate theft of pills
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
abc27.com
Marietta man charged with homicide by vehicle and seven counts of DUI following fatal crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault in Carlisle shooting
A Carlisle teen is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges stemming from an open-air shooting in the downtown last week. Prosecutors have charged Jermiah Sellers, 16, as an adult for the Jan. 26 incident, in which no one was hurt but a bullet did hit and enter a passing car occupied by a woman and her 17-year-old grandson.
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
WGAL
Man charged with DUI in fatal crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man faces multiple charges in a fatal crash that happened in December in Lancaster County. The East Lampeter Township Police Department said William Vaughan-Geib, 29, of Lancaster, is charged in the Dec. 29, 2022, crash that killed Carole Stockdale, 63, of Lititz. "Preliminary investigation determined...
Northumberland County man loses $15K in scam
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man from Rockefeller Township was scammed out of $15,000. PSP reports a 70-year-old man was contacted by a scammer, pretending to be part of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The scammer told the victim there were multiple warrants for his arrest and he […]
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
York Man Threatens Police, Shoots Woman In Trailer Park Fight Over PC: Authorities
A man has been arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting at a woman during a fight over a computer on Feb. 1, 2023, authorities say. David Charles Serio, 59, of Thomasville shot at a woman fleeing in her car to a nearby business following the fight at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township around 4:20 a.m., Northern York County Regional police explained in a release later that day.
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
abc27.com
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
Lancaster County man arrested on several weapons, drug charges following traffic stop
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers initiated a traffic stop on the 400 block of S. Christian Street for a registration violation. Tylik Payne-Hunter (pictured above) and Jaekwon...
Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say
A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday.
Police say two missing teens found safe
Adrianna Flora and Lily Dissinger were brought home early this morning, officers said. Previously: York County police are searching for two teenage girls. Adrianna Flora, 14, was last seen after school around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. According to her grandmother, Flora left the home with two backpacks, stating...
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School
BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning. Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash
Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
