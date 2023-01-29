BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning. Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO