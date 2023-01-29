Read full article on original website
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
Beyoncé Officially Announces “Renaissance” World Tour 2023
Here are the official “Renaissance” tour dates. Beyoncé will be hitting the road for the first time since 2018’s On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z. After much speculation in recent months, Queen Bey dropped the official dates for the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The singer will kick off the European leg first. The tour will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th before heading to various European cities including Paris, London, and Amsterdam.
Rickey Smiley Reveals His Son, Brandon, Has Passed Away
Rickey Smiley has confirmed the passing of his son, Brandon. Comedian Rickey Smiley has revealed that his son, Brandon, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Smiley made the announcement in a video on Instagram. “I just had bad news...
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls Out “The Source” For Not Knowing He’s A Real DJ
DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with “The Source” on Twitter. DJ Jazzy Jeff went back and forth with the Twitter page for The Source, Sunday, after the outlet joked about not knowing he is a real DJ. The Source says that the page was hacked, citing the fact that they’ve covered Jazzy Jeff’s work as a DJ before.
Asake Visits Senegal & Guards His Peace In New “Yoga” Single & Music Video
If you weren’t on our page over the weekend, you might have missed our new music recommendations on our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists. Luckily for you, we’ve got more releases to share today (January 30), including a single from Nigeria’s own Asake. Earlier today, the...
Lauren London Shares How She Found “Courage” To Act Again After Nipsey’s Death
“I just always think about what I know Nip would want me to do and what I know my children deserve,” the actress said. You People has been the talk of pop culture as the Kenya Barris film eased its way to Netflix, and the film’s star, Lauren London, has been hopping from one outlet to the next to help promote it. The actress took some deserved time away from the spotlight following the death of Nipsey Hussle. She reflected on her return to the big screen while on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Jeezy Finally Squashes Feud With Coach K
Coach K and Jeezy are back on good terms. Jeezy and Coach K finally put their differences aside during the Thug Motivation concert in Atlanta on Friday night. Though Jeezy and Coach K emerged alongside each other, their relationship quickly spoiled during his ascent to stardom. However, the two finally buried the hatchet. Coach K emerged on stage on Friday night to introduce Jeezy to the stage.
Coi Leray Had “No Clue” About Latto’s “Blick Blick” Bars
Latto suffered a huge song leak and on track was the Georgia rapper spitting bars to “Blick Blick.”. A massive song leak that caused Latto to trend across social media has received an official response from Coi Leray. In November, Latto was yet another artist who suffered a setback after a reported 130 songs leaked online. Nestled within was a reference track where Latto spit bars over Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration, “Blick Blick.”
Yung Bleu Announces New Album “Love Scars 2”
Bleu’s new album drops in April. Yung Bleu remains a force to be reckoned with and he clearly has no intention of slowing down. In the past three years, he delivered a steady stream of music to satisfy his fanbase. However, is recent releases have shown further growth and he clearly doesn’t have any intentions to slow down any type soon.
Chrisean Rock Says Lizzo Dressed Up As Her On Halloween “For Attention”
Chrisean questions if Lizzo’s costume was to show love or to make fun of her. Chrisean Rock is used to people delivering their opinions about her on social media, and she’s answering questions about Lizzo. Last Halloween, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker shared her costume on Instagram. She dressed up as Rock and even gave her rendition of the Crazy in Love star’s performance of her single, “Vibe.”
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
Jhené Aiko Dubs Herself “Nami & Noah’s Mom” While Sharing Stunning Selfies
Besides taking care of her two kids, Aiko has also joined the ranks of Rihanna and Beyoncé after achieving her 20th Gold-certified single in the U.S. Motherhood looks great on Jhené Aiko. Last year, the “While We’re Young” songstress welcomed her and Big Sean’s first child together. The musical couple named their little boy Noah. They’ve loved gushing about him all over social media since his birth.
Cam’ron & Ma$e Perform “Horse & Carriage” At Apollo Theater
Cam’ron and Ma$e took over the Apollo Theater on Saturday night. Cam’ron and Ma$e teamed up to perform their classic collaboration, “Horse & Carriage,” at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday. The two originally released the song nearly 25 years ago. “Imma keep...
Chuck D Only Wants To Talk About Kanye’s Art, Not His Scandals
The Hip Hop pioneer says, “I’m not in the business of making Black people or Black art look bad.”. We’re easing into the second month of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, and Chuck D is celebrating the culture. The Rap pioneer witnessed the inception of Hip Hop all those years ago, and he was instrumental in the genre’s development as a member of Public Enemy. On February 7, Chuck D is releasing Livin’ Loud: ARTitation, a collection of 250 artworks, and it arrives ahead of his Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World, a must-see series on PBS.
T.I. Says Young Thug “Expresses Gratitude” More Than His Own Artists
T.I. continues to advocate for Thugger, telling “Drink Champs” that Young Thug is more appreciative of his help than artists on his label. The “Free Thug” movement hasn’t ceased since Young Thug was arrested with dozens of others on RICO charges. The hitmaker has remained incarcerated as eight others have accepted plea deals, including Gunna. Thugger and 13 other co-defendants hope for freedom after fighting their case in court. On the outside, the rapper’s celebrity peers have continued to rally for his release. While on Drink Champs, longtime friend T.I. advocated for Young Thug.
Lil Jon Threatens To Sue Over “Lovers & Friends” Festival: Report
Lil Jon is apparently unhappy with Live Nation over them using the title of his song for their festival without inviting him to perform. Live Nation is about to make an enemy out of Lil Jon. He’s known for his vivacious personality, noticeable adlibs, and fire productions, but a recent report states Jon isn’t happy with the Lovers & Friends Festival promoters. The concert returns in May, and Lil Jon Is upset that the title of his hit track is being used as the festival’s name.
Diddy Shares New Pics Of Baby Daughter Love
Diddy has shared more photos of his daughter, Love. Diddy has shared a pair of new photos of his three-month-old daughter, Love Combs. Posting the pictures on Instagram, Diddy remarked that he’s “Big Love,” while she’s “Baby Love.”. Winnie Harlow, Busta Rhymes, and many more...
Bubba Sparxxx Admits He “Failed” At Being “Second Coming Of Eminem”
Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed to live up to being as good as Eminem. Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed at being the “second coming of Eminem.” The 45-year-old rapper reflected on his career during a recent interview with VladTV. He began by discussing his second album,...
Drake Joins Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz On Stage At Club LIV For DJ Stevie J’s Birthday
Drake, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz reunited on stage at Club LIV. Club LIV is still the place to be in Miami on Sunday nights. This week, Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz hit the stage for DJ Stevie J’s birthday and delivered some bangers. Drake, Lil Wayne, and...
