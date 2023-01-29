Read full article on original website
Breanna Stewart down to Liberty and Storm as Kevin Durant makes recruiting push
Kevin Durant is recruiting Breanna Stewart to Brooklyn. The Nets star believes it would be “an incredible dynasty” if Stewart — the 28-year-old former MVP and two-time WNBA champion — were to join the Liberty. Both teams play at Barclays Center under the ownership of businessman Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai. “Stewie come here, it’s going to be ridiculous,” Durant said on the Monday episode of his “The ETCs” podcast — which came the day after Stewart reportedly narrowed down her options to the Seattle Storm or the Liberty. Stewart has been with the Storm since they selected her...
NBA
NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
ng-sportingnews.com
WNBA free agency tracker: Breanna Stewart to Liberty, Candace Parker to Aces & every major signing
Well, the 2023 WNBA free agency period has certainly started off with a bang. Coming into the offseason, I highlighted 10 players that could alter the landscape of the WNBA by deciding to move on to another franchise. Hours into free agency officially beginning, we knew that at least three of the 10 would indeed be moving on to a new team.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement
Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
LeBron James Vaults Into Top Five on NBA Career Assists List
The Lakers star crossed another milestone in his career on Tuesday night in the Big Apple.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
Rebirth of the Supersonics: The Case to Bring the NBA Back to Seattle
The NBA season has hit its halfway point and it has been enjoyable so far. Over the past year, there has been talk around the league about expansion teams. Especially, if one of the expansion teams will end up in Seattle? Although the city has the Seattle Storm, a WNBA that has been a very successful franchise winning four titles, many Seattlitles wonder when the NBA will make its way back to the Emerald City. This article will dive into the history of the sonics and their relocation, how expansion teams can lead to increase league revenue and Seattle’s ties with basketball.
FOX Sports
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
Sporting News
LeBron James passes Mark Jackson, Steve Nash to enter top-five on NBA's all-time assists list
LeBron James is re-writing the NBA's record books in all categories. It is well-known that the Lakers star is in hot pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, only 89 points away from taking the torch after Tuesday's game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Closing in on...
NBA
Evan Mobley Selected to Participate in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City
CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
FOX Sports
LeBron watch: Saturday's Lakers-Pelicans game moved to ESPN2
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting a national television audience on Saturday. With James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, the NBA has moved the Lakers' game at New Orleans up two hours to a 6 p.m. Eastern start. The Lakers-Pelicans game will also be aired on ESPN2, preceding a national broadcast between Dallas and Golden State at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
Popculture
NBA and WNBA Have New Soft Drink Sponsor
The NBA and WNBA have landed a deal with a new soft drink. It was announced on Wednesday that Starry, PepsiCo's newly unveiled lemon-lime flavored soda, has inked a deal with the leagues along with NBA G League to be the official drink sponsor. Starry made its official debut earlier this month and is expected to additional announcements about marketing plans in the coming months.
ComicBook
Pepsi's Sierra Mist Killer Named Official Soft Drink of NBA
Starry has only been on the market for a month or so, and it's already locked down its biggest partnership yet. Wednesday, PepsiCo announced that Starry, the beverage maker's replacement for Sierra Mist, has struck a deal with the NBA to become the sports league's official soft drink. Not only that, but the soda pop will also be the official soft drink for the WNBA and the NBA's developmental G League as well. As a part of the deal, Starry will receive naming rights of the three-point shooting contest and this year's NBA All-Star game.
