ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Breanna Stewart down to Liberty and Storm as Kevin Durant makes recruiting push

Kevin Durant is recruiting Breanna Stewart to Brooklyn.  The Nets star believes it would be “an incredible dynasty” if Stewart — the 28-year-old former MVP and two-time WNBA champion — were to join the Liberty. Both teams play at Barclays Center under the ownership of businessman Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai.  “Stewie come here, it’s going to be ridiculous,” Durant said on the Monday episode of his “The ETCs” podcast — which came the day after Stewart reportedly narrowed down her options to the Seattle Storm or the Liberty. Stewart has been with the Storm since they selected her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement

Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
The Game Haus

Rebirth of the Supersonics: The Case to Bring the NBA Back to Seattle

The NBA season has hit its halfway point and it has been enjoyable so far. Over the past year, there has been talk around the league about expansion teams. Especially, if one of the expansion teams will end up in Seattle? Although the city has the Seattle Storm, a WNBA that has been a very successful franchise winning four titles, many Seattlitles wonder when the NBA will make its way back to the Emerald City. This article will dive into the history of the sonics and their relocation, how expansion teams can lead to increase league revenue and Seattle’s ties with basketball.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Evan Mobley Selected to Participate in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

LeBron watch: Saturday's Lakers-Pelicans game moved to ESPN2

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting a national television audience on Saturday. With James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, the NBA has moved the Lakers' game at New Orleans up two hours to a 6 p.m. Eastern start. The Lakers-Pelicans game will also be aired on ESPN2, preceding a national broadcast between Dallas and Golden State at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

NBA and WNBA Have New Soft Drink Sponsor

The NBA and WNBA have landed a deal with a new soft drink. It was announced on Wednesday that Starry, PepsiCo's newly unveiled lemon-lime flavored soda, has inked a deal with the leagues along with NBA G League to be the official drink sponsor. Starry made its official debut earlier this month and is expected to additional announcements about marketing plans in the coming months.
ComicBook

Pepsi's Sierra Mist Killer Named Official Soft Drink of NBA

Starry has only been on the market for a month or so, and it's already locked down its biggest partnership yet. Wednesday, PepsiCo announced that Starry, the beverage maker's replacement for Sierra Mist, has struck a deal with the NBA to become the sports league's official soft drink. Not only that, but the soda pop will also be the official soft drink for the WNBA and the NBA's developmental G League as well. As a part of the deal, Starry will receive naming rights of the three-point shooting contest and this year's NBA All-Star game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy