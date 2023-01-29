The NBA season has hit its halfway point and it has been enjoyable so far. Over the past year, there has been talk around the league about expansion teams. Especially, if one of the expansion teams will end up in Seattle? Although the city has the Seattle Storm, a WNBA that has been a very successful franchise winning four titles, many Seattlitles wonder when the NBA will make its way back to the Emerald City. This article will dive into the history of the sonics and their relocation, how expansion teams can lead to increase league revenue and Seattle’s ties with basketball.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO