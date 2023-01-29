Read full article on original website
LaJean Bowen
6d ago
So Very Sad😔Prayers for the family and The Cairo Police Dept💙🖤💙🖤🙏🙏
WCTV
Three people arrested in connection to Wintergreen Road deadly shooting in 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on May 21, 2022. The suspects, 23-year-old Jer’Darrius Davis, 21-year-old Jaheim Nixon and 18-year-old Edward Johnson were arrested and charged with murder while engaged in a felony, TPD announced. The...
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
WCTV
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured. The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusia Street. As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TPD detains three people in relation to May 2022 homicide on Wintergreen Road
The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that the Tallahassee Police Department detained three people in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in May 2022.
WCTV
Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two children were sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash outside Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County Friday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 at Lanier Road. An SUV with three...
TPD announces arrest in string of robberies on North Monroe Street
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that it had made an arrest in relation to several robberies along North Monroe Street.
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
WALB 10
VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police they met...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest Friday morning in connection to three separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours. Kelvontae Odom, 33, has been arrested for a Thursday robbery at Walgreens and attempted robbery and burglary at two separate Circle K locations Friday morning. Odom...
Juveniles injured in two-vehicle incident on U.S. 90 in Havana
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle incident on U.S. Highway 90 and Lanier Road in Havana Friday morning.
wdhn.com
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road. The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m. A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
WJHG-TV
Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
WCTV
Suspect identified and wanted in Cairo traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Raymond Brown. The GBI said Brown ran from the scene of the traffic...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
