EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

By Pedro Zurita
 4 days ago

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride.

Galia Lahav, the fashion house founded by the designer of the same name, was chosen by Nadia Ferreira to make her wedding attire. The bridal gown firm was one of the first fashion houses to include low backs and seductive silhouettes in wedding dresses, elements that fit flawlessly the style of the beauty queen.

One of the models from Galia Lahav’s Spring-Summer 2023 Bridal Collection.

Nadia Ferreira’s wedding dress

For the occasion and following the latest trends in the bridal world, Nadia Ferreira has chosen two dresses: one for the main ceremony and another one for the party. The main dress features a sweetheart neckline bustier and a long tulle skirt with embroidery that starts at the torso and falls delicately towards the skirt in a gradient effect.

To match the dress, Nadia will use a long-sleeved tulle and embroidered lace bolero jacket. The dress, simple in design, has the right touches of elegance. On its website, the firm in charge of the clothing ensures that its creations are characterized by their luxury manufacturing process with meticulous techniques and unique technology.

Sketches made by Galia Lahav’s Head Designer Sharon Sever

A Galia Lahav wedding dress like the one that Nadia Ferreira chose for her wedding takes around 122 hours of sewing, considering pattern making, fabric cutting, draping, embroidery and fitting.
The second wedding dress Nadia Ferreira wore after the ceremony to the reception

For the party time, Nadia went with a seductive and sophisticated model with a sweetheart neckline and short skirt with a tulle insert on the back. Shine takes over the embroideries in this model, substituting or complementing the lace and fabric appliqués of the main dress, ideal to wear under the lights of the dance floor. With this freedom of movement, the designers have sought to ensure that comfort prevails without neglecting the sophisticated bridal aesthetics and reverie that characterize Lahav’s creations.

Sketches made by Galia Lahav’s Head Designer Sharon Sever

For its spring-summer 2023 bridal collection, Galia Lahav has presented a series of designs that follow the codes and DNA of the house. We are delighted to present these and reveal more about the manufacturing, the perfection of the fabrics and the techniques that made Nadia Ferreira glow with elegance on her special day.

Comments / 25

Bear1010
3d ago

Back in the day Marriage vows actually meant something but not in today's times.

Reply
13
