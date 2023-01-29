ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, PA

Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs

Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton

Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
HARRISBURG, PA
Steel-High’s Asa Kochvar makes his college pick

Asa Kochvar said Monday he is locked in with where he plans to play college football. And so, the Steel-High senior tight end said he has committed to play at Kutztown. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Kutztown has showed consistent interest since my...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police

A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
RED LION, PA
Harrisburg, PA
