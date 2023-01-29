Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Feb. 1, 2023
Milton Hershey at CD East, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Owen Schlager’s 19-point outing propels Trinity boys hoops past Middletown
Trinity jumped out to a sizable early lead and kept Middletown at bay as the Shamrocks earned a 57-49 divisional victory Tuesday. The Shamrocks led 19-2 by the end of the first quarter. Owen Schlager turned in another strong performance, pacing the Shamrocks with 19 points. Mike Bednostin netted 11...
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Photos: Central Dauphin blows past Carlisle, Spring Grove to reach District 3 Team Wrestling semifinals
The top-seeded Central Dauphin Rams looked the part of the best team in District 3 in their opening matchups in the district team wrestling championships. CD took down No. 16 Carlisle, 54-9, in its first-round match and followed with a 52-15 victory over No. 9 Spring Grove in the quarterfinal round.
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs
Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
Five things to watch in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling semifinals
The top four teams in District 3 Class 3A are set to compete at Spring Grove Area High School for the right to earn a spot in Saturday’s District 3 title match. Here are five things to watch in the semifinal and consolation rounds:. CD-Chambersburg rematch: Three of the...
Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis earns second Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote win
For the second time this year, Hershey’s Matthew DeDonatis is on top of the Mid-Penn. The Trojan’s sharpshooter earned the top spot in this past week’s Mid-Penn player of the week fan vote after scoring 22 points in a victory over Lower Dauphin. DeDonatis took home 58.75...
Cumberland Valley standout Jill Jekot hopeful for quick return to the court
For a competitor like Jill Jekot, watching her Cumberland Valley teammates tangle with rival Central Dauphin Monday was a real lesson in patience. The celebration did make it easier. “They wanted it so badly. Sienna Manns played point guard the whole game. She was awesome. She handled the pressure really...
‘We’ll take a win how it comes’: Thurston Wells’ 14 points, Alijah Cooper’s 13 help CD East survive Harrisburg
HARRISBURG— Though CD East’s boys basketball team got off to a decent start at the beginning of its matchup against Harrisburg— the Panthers took a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter— on Tuesday evening, it struggled finding an offensive rhythm in the second and was a bit out of sync in the third, too.
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Penn State’s King brothers, Kalen and Kobe, will be leaders on the Lions’ 2023 defense
Penn State is fortunate to have two talented middle linebackers returning for the 2023 season. Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King produced near-identical numbers during a 2022 season that produced 11 victories, one of them coming against Utah in the Rose Bowl.
Steel-High’s Asa Kochvar makes his college pick
Asa Kochvar said Monday he is locked in with where he plans to play college football. And so, the Steel-High senior tight end said he has committed to play at Kutztown. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Kutztown has showed consistent interest since my...
As No. 1 Penn State wrestlers move on from Iowa, No. 5 Ohio State awaits Friday in Columbus
From talk shows to idle chatter on social media, it seemed there were as many opinions about last Friday’s Penn State-Iowa dual meet as there were people watching. And with 388,000 viewers setting a wrestling ratings record on the Big Ten Network and 16,000 attending at Bryce Jordan Center, that’s a lot of opinions.
A closer look at Penn State’s first 2025 recruit; an early breakdown of the ‘23 depth chart, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a film breakdown of four-star offensive tackle commit Jaelyne Matthews, plus an early look ahead at the Lions’ potential depth chart for the 2023 season. Penn State got on the board in its 2025 class on Tuesday with the addition of...
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick
Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
National signing day: Four-star 2023 OT Chimdy Onoh commits to Penn State
On Dec. 15, a week before the early signing period, Chimdy Onoh took a risk. Onoh, for a while an under-the-radar recruit in the 2023 cycle, was verbally committed to Old Dominion since September. But as the signing period drew closer, Onoh’s stock rose as the offensive tackle was bumped up to a four-star prospect.
Meet Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class: Complete breakdown following second signing day
National signing day — yes, the second one — is in the rearview mirror. Penn State wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, putting the finishing touch on one of the Nittany Lions’ top cycles in the James Franklin era.
PennLive.com
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police
A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0