Montgomery, AL

Jordan leads Bethune-Cookman, taking down Alabama State

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

Bethune-Cookman snapped Alabama State’s 2-game win streak in thrilling fashion on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 69-66 loss at Moore Gymnasium. The Lady Hornets went into halftime with a two-point lead, but the Lady Wildcats wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Lady Hornets 39-34 in the second half to come out on top.

Nia Jordan led the way for Bethune-Cookman, putting up 18 points to go along with 12 boards. As a team, the Lady Wildcats shot 37% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 60% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.96 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Jayla Crawford led the way for Alabama State, scoring 28 points. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 20-of-50 from the field and 7-of-15 from three. That netted out to an average of 0.87 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on January  30. Bethune-Cookman takes on Alabama A&M, while Alabama State hits the road to meet Florida A&M. The Lady Wildcats will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Hornets will hit the road once again.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Jordan leads Bethune-Cookman, taking down Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

