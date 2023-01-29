Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh recently met to discuss head coaching vacancy

For a guy who continues to say all the right things when commenting on his loyalties to the Michigan Wolverines program, Jim Harbaugh’s actions sure look like a man who wants to be an NFL head coach again someday.

Just two weeks ago, Michigan and Harbaugh both put out statements announcing the head coach would be returning to the program for what will be his ninth season .

Yet, we’re now seeing reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggesting Harbaugh met with the Denver Broncos’ team owner Greg Penner just last week about the team’s current head coaching vacancy. If you’re keeping score, that meeting came after the announcement that Harbaugh would return to Michigan.

But, unlike last year, when Harbaugh traveled to the Minnesota Vikings’ headquarters to inquire about their then-vacancy, this time, the NFL team came to him in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The story is spun in a way that Penner was simply following through on his plans to meet with each head-coaching candidate in person, as he’s done with seven other Broncos candidates.

Harbaugh had already had a video interview with Denver’s decision-makers earlier in the offseason, so this face-to-face sitdown was more of a follow-up.

Denver Broncos not expected to hire Jim Harbaugh

While it’s certainly newsworthy that Harbaugh still took time out of his day to meet with the Broncos despite committing to Michigan, the expectations are that this latest meeting won’t change anything about the coach’s future with the Wolverines. The same goes for the Broncos, who are still searching for their next head coach after letting Nathaniel Hackett go after one season at the helm.

As far as we know, the Broncos have interviewed seven other candidates. They are as follows:

Sean Payton – Former New Orleans Saints head coach

Jim Caldwell – Former Lions and Colts head coach

David Shaw – Former Stanford head coach

Raheem Morris – Current Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

Dan Quinn – Current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator ( has bowed out since )

DeMeco Ryans – Current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero – Current Denver Broncos defensive coordinator

While another candidate could emerge, the next Broncos head coach is expected to come from this pool of candidates, but likely not Harbaugh based on his commitment to Michigan.

