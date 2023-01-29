Read full article on original website
WGME
The coldest temperatures in Maine in years moves in later this week
All week we have been tracking an arctic airmass that will bring the state some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since 2016. While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be an appetizer for what's to come Friday into Saturday. The sunshine will return this afternoon and...
WGME
Maine communities to open warming shelters due to dangerously cold temperatures
Some Maine communities are opening warming shelters due to the dangerously cold temperatures slated to arrive Friday night and last through Saturday. Wind chill values will be well below zero. Below is a list of warming shelters. CBS13 will update the list as more shelters are announced. Augusta. Augusta will...
WGME
Après in Portland closed after fire in tasting room
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Après, a tasting room in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood that offers hard seltzer and hard cider, is closed after a fire early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department says the fire was called in by the alarm company around 2 a.m. The fire reportedly started...
WGME
People warned to stop throwing tomatoes, onions in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Stop dumping tomatoes and onions in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. That’s the message from the Bath Parks & Recreation Department. The tomatoes and onions are also reportedly being dumped in other areas of the city. The department says the cemetery is 0.2 miles from...
WGME
Car crashes into truck hauling utility poles in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car crashed into a truck that was hauling utility poles in Portland Wednesday morning, according to police. The crash happened on Washington Ave. near Bates Street around 8:30 a.m. Police say the car hit the back of the trailer, which was making a turn. Photos from...
WGME
Dirigo Girls Flag Football winter season underway
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dirigo Girls Flag Football's winter season is now underway. The ladies are playing inside The Point in South Portland. The league, which is sanctioned by NFL Flag Football, now has more than 40 girls competing with ages ranging from 8-17. Commissioner Jennifer Bates says the league has been growing since the fall.
WGME
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
WGME
'I don't know why they're doing it:' Bath asks people to stop dumping old food in cemetery
BATH (WGME) - Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath has become a dumping ground for food waste. The director of Bath Parks and Recreation says this has to stop. Piles of onions, tomatoes and green peppers were at the cemetery Monday. The public is confused about why the culprit chose this...
WGME
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
WGME
'This has been going on for months:' Mail delivery delays cause headaches for Mainers
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mail delivery delays are causing headaches for Mainers. From Westbrook to Portland to Cumberland, some people say they're waiting several days, even weeks, for letters and packages. This is an ongoing problem, with postal leaders saying the workforce shortage is at the center of it all. The...
WGME
Concert to feed those in need gets $5,000 donation from local credit union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A planned concert this spring to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard and people in need got a big boost Monday. Town and Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 toward the Feeding Neighbors in Need benefit concert. That concert is set to take place on May 20...
WGME
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
WGME
USM baseball prepares for new season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Spring is definitely in the air, and the USM baseball team is back in the gym, gearing up for what promises to be another exciting season. The Huskies will head to Florida in a few weeks. USM's first game will be against Endicott on March 3. They...
WGME
$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer
LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
WGME
2 hospitalized, 3 dogs die after 2-alarm fire in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A fire in Freeport sent two people to the hospital and killed three dogs late Sunday night. The 2-alarm fire started on Durham Road around 11 p.m. Officials say two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. One of the victims also suffered a hand wound.
WGME
'They love each other:' Neighbors shocked after Jay teenager allegedly shoots brother
JAY (WGME) -- A 17-year-old from Jay is accused of shooting and wounding his 20-year-old brother during an argument at their home. A family friend says the victim’s father told him he’s in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to recover from his gunshot wound. "Last...
WPFO
Portland man accused of stealing safe from local business, accomplice still wanted
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a safe from a local business. Police say they they responded to 34 Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice...
WGME
'They recognize the need for this:' Construction moves forward on Brunswick-Topsham bridge
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- After years of protests and other delays, a historic bridge between Brunswick and Topsham is getting replaced. The project was delayed for nearly a decade, and during that time, the cost to build a new one has skyrocketed. Work to rebuild the Frank J. Wood Bridge first...
WGME
Plan to replace deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge moves forward
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A plan to replace a deteriorating historic Midcoast bridge is moving forward. The Maine Department of Transportation says it has received a final determination from the Federal Highway Administration that allows the MaineDOT to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which connects Topsham to Brunswick. The MaineDOT...
WGME
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
