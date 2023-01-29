ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

After big first half, No. 5 Kansas State demolishes Florida

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v23Db_0kUu4WJC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACn1c_0kUu4WJC00

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points apiece as No. 5 Kansas State defeated Florida 64-50 Saturday evening in their SEC/Big 12 Challenge game in Manhattan, Kan.

Johnson is in his first season at Kansas State after spending four playing for the Gators. His third season was cut short when he experienced a medical emergency with his heart on Dec. 12, 2020, during Florida’s game at Florida State. His health concerns sidelined him for the remainder of that season and all but one game the next season.

The Wildcats (18-3) also got 11 points from Nae’Qwan Tomlin and nine apiece from David N’Guessan and Cam Carter. Johnson had 11 rebounds for his third straight double-double, and Nowell finished with nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Colin Castleton scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Florida (12-9), and Myreon Jones and Will Richard each tallied 11 points.

Florida, which had just six field goals and shot 20.7 percent in the first half, had five buckets before the first media timeout in the second half, cutting the deficit to 37-26 with a 10-0 run.

The Gators matched their first-half scoring total of 16 points at the 11:50 mark, but they never got within single digits in the second half. When Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 6:03 left in the game, the lead was back to 21, as it was at halftime.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 22-8 lead behind a 7-0 run with 8:11 left in the first half. They did it without a lot to that point from Nowell or Johnson. N’Guessan and Carter had seven apiece for the Wildcats. The lead stretched to 33-16 when Nowell hit a 3-pointer from well beyond NBA range.

Kansas State, which entered the game third in the Big 12 in scoring but near the bottom in scoring defense, then turned up the heat on the Gators. The Wildcats used an 11-0 run to take a 37-16 lead at the half.

The Wildcats were led by N’Guessan and Tomlin with nine points each. Nowell had eight to go with eight assists and six rebounds. Florida got nine from Jones, but nobody else scored more than three.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Gator Country

Levy is “very high” on the Florida Gators after picking up an offer

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects on campus last Saturday for the final junior day of the month and several prospects were from the state of Florida. Defensive back Kevin Levy (6-0, 170, West Palm Beach, FL. Cardinal Newman) was on campus for the first time on Saturday and got to see everything the Gators have to offer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Florida State, ACC unveils 2023 football schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled football schedules for all 14 member institutions on Monday evening including the Florida State Seminoles. FSU is fresh off its first 10 win season since 2016 and with several high profile returning players like Jordan Travis, Jared Verse and more, Mike Norvell’s fourth season in charge in Tallahassee is looking to be his most anticipated.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WIBW

Kansas State coach on the move

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
MANHATTAN, KS
riverbendnews.org

Hamilton County acknowledges FAMU students

To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Evita Med Spa Opens In Tallahassee

Evita Med Spa announced the grand opening of their new facility in Tallahassee on Jan. 26. Utilizing cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology, Evita Med Spa aims to indulge the mind, body, and senses by fusing together the relaxing and lavish ambiance of a day spa with the expertise of medical professionals and highly trained practitioners to provide a one-stop shop on your journey to cultivating beauty from the inside out.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Few know about FAMU’s new parking area

Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
thefamuanonline.com

A new place to eat at FAMU

Florida A&M University students have been asking for new food options on campus for a while and this new restaurant may provide just that. Tally’s Hot Chicken is a new restaurant on campus that looks to provide students with a new food option to choose from. As the name insinuates, the restaurant serves chicken along with various sides and drinks. The restaurant is available on the GrubHub app to students, however, the only option at the moment is delivery.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational

The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy