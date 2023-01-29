Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
spacecityweather.com
February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?
February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
Texas Grandmother's Close Encounter with Tornado Captured in Dashcam Video: 'It Was Terrifying'
Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her grandson from school when severe weather hit the Houston area and they had to ride out the storm in an SUV A Texas woman's close encounter with a tornado was captured in dashcam footage while she and two family members were on the road in an SUV as extreme weather hit the Houston area last week. Irma Cantu was driving her Toyota Land Cruiser Jan. 24 in Pasadena, Texas, after she and her daughter picked up her 18-year-old...
ktalnews.com
Retired veteran cannot receive heart transplant unless he finds a caregiver
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Suffering from a massive heart attack in 2020, Brian Harper said he needs a heart transplant and has been denied assistance from programs created to help people like him. Retired U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran Brian Harper said since his heart attack, he has...
Houston to enter prolonged cold spell as winter front envelops Texas
The mercury is set to drop in Houston after two straight months of unseasonably warm weather.
House destroyed in fire sparked by space heater on Houston's southside, firefighters say
A woman was sleeping when the flames woke her up. Thankfully, she was able to get out safely. She told firefighters her space heater caught the couch on fire.
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
Microchipping mandatory for all Houston dogs and cats starting on Feb. 1
A year-long grace period ends on Wednesday after the Houston City Council passed an ordinance in 2022. Here's how you can get a free microchip if your pet still needs one.
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
KHOU
Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Microchips mandatory for Houston pets; How to get free chips, avoid $100 fines
HOUSTON — It’s probably every dog or cat owner’s worst nightmare: your pet goes missing and you can't find them anywhere. It happens all the time, especially during severe weather or holidays with fireworks. “You could be the best pet owner in the world, but when a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston
Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
'It's heartbreaking': Spring Branch ISD bans book despite author saying he writes for humanity
Two dozen parents urged the district to keep the book on shelves without any restrictions and criticized a decision they believe is not what's best for students.
Looters steal from Pasadena resident's home, destroyed in last week's EF3 tornado
A woman, who ABC13 helped reunite with her dog, Coco, told Eyewitness News it feels like every time she moves one step forward, something pushes her two steps back.
fox26houston.com
Houston man survived traumatic brain injury Bob Saget died from, shares important advice
Medical marvel: Houston man survives same head trauma Bob Saget died of. A year ago, actor Bob Saget lost his life at 65-year-old after a head injury. A Houston man suffered a similar issue, but survived following a six month hospital stay. His family shared advice about getting a life plan in order before an unexpected tragedy strikes.
fox8live.com
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the...
