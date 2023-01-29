Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Bucks build big edge, hold off Hornets for fifth straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks survived a turbulent fourth quarter to record their fifth consecutive victory, beating the visiting Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday. Milwaukee went nearly seven minutes between made field goals in the fourth period, and Charlotte steadily whittled down...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT
LeBron James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record and gained two spots on the all-time assists list Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted his first triple-double of the season to spark a 129-123 overtime win over the host New York Knicks. Dennis Schroder hit the...
Clayton News Daily
Wizards-Pistons game postponed
Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and host Detroit has been postponed after the Pistons experienced travel issues following their game in Dallas. The Pistons were scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Tuesday, one day after their 111-105 setback to the Mavericks. A severe winter storm and logistical issues involving the plane forced the team to sit idle for several hours, per multiple reports.
Clayton News Daily
Heat, Knicks headed in opposite directions
The Miami Heat look to continue their recent good fortune and add to the Knicks' woes Thursday when the Eastern Conference foes meet in New York, their first meeting of the season. The Heat have won four of their last five games to move into sixth place in the conference,...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Clayton News Daily
G Kristi Toliver returning to Mystics
Kristi Toliver is returning to the Washington Mystics in free agency. She made the announcement on Wednesday on social media and is expected to join the team following the conclusion of the NBA season. She is an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks. The Chicago Sky selected Toliver with the...
Clayton News Daily
Louisville bests Georgia Tech to snap 10-game skid
Jae'Lyn Withers had a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 68-58 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Withers, who scored 14 first-half points, finished the game 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while El Ellis added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Clayton News Daily
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
Clayton News Daily
Courtney Vandersloot announces she is leaving Sky
Courtney Vandersloot will not return to the Chicago Sky, the free agent guard announced Tuesday on social media. Vandersloot, who will turn 34 on Feb. 8, was a four-time All-Star in 12 seasons with the Sky. She was part of Chicago's WNBA championship squad in 2021. The Sky selected Vandersloot...
Clayton News Daily
Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73
The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game. The Tigers led the majority of...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Duce Staley leaving Lions for Panthers
Duce Staley is leaving the Detroit Lions for an unspecified role on Frank Reich's new staff in Carolina, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The Panthers are considering Staley for their offensive coordinator role under Reich, though they've also requested permission to interview Jacksonville's Jim Bob Cooter, according to NFL Network. Regardless,...
Clayton News Daily
Mystics sign G Brittney Sykes to 3-year deal
Guard Brittney Sykes signed a three-year contract with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Mystics. "Brittney was a main target for us in free agency. She brings a skill set to our backcourt that perfectly complements our other perimeter players," Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. "Her speed in transition, ability to get to the basket or find open teammates, will allow us to accelerate our offensive pace and flow.
