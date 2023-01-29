ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Clayton News Daily

No. 25 Auburn strolls to victory over Georgia

Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 22 points and Johni Broome added 19 points and 18 rebounds as No. 25 Auburn cruised to a 94-73 victory over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday. Flannigan shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Road Trip: Georgia's 2023 Recruiting Class

As National Signing Day 2023 comes to an end, we can start to finalize our opinions on Georgia’s haul. There’s still movement that can happen - top-tight end target Duce Robinson just pushed back his decision - but the class is basically finished. First off, it’s hard to...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Cleveland superfan, drummer John Adams dies at 71

The Cleveland Guardians released a statement Monday to mourn the passing of John Adams, team superfan who pounded on a big bass drum from the top of the bleachers at nearly every home game for 48 years. Adams was 71. "For nearly five decades, the beat of John's drum was...
CLEVELAND, OH

