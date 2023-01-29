ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD breaks ground on Station 64 on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department broke ground on a new fire station on the Northside on Monday morning. Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Terrence Freeman, representatives from city council, and Chief Keith Powers attended the ceremony. Station 64 is one of several either in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

