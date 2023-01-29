Read full article on original website
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
JSO is asking the community for help in search for robbery suspect
On Jan. 15, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery on 2300 Edgewood Avenue West.
News4Jax.com
Charge against Dave & Buster’s employee upgraded to manslaughter after co-worker dies following fight: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A charge of aggravated battery was upgraded to manslaughter against a Dave & Buster’s employee who was arrested following a fight last month that resulted in a co-worker’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34,...
News4Jax.com
Feces, sewage spotted on grounds of Golden Shores of Jacksonville apartments during visit by I-TEAM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some residents of the Golden Shores of Jacksonville apartments contacted the News4JAX I-TEAM, complaining of poor living conditions and that it takes months before problems get addressed. Right outside of Johnny Torres’ front door, there was sewage overflowing from a pipe. “There’s human urine and...
Two injured during shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
Officers arrived to the 2000 block of 11th Street West to find two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe one of the victims was riding a bike at the time of the shooting.
Jacksonville police seek man who they say was seen towing, stealing car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car connected to an auto theft in the 10000 block of Atlantic Boulevard. A suspect was seen in a photo driving a Ram pickup truck believed to be an older model, between 2006 and 2008. The driver...
News4Jax.com
Ponte Vedra Beach man who volunteered with Catholic charity accused of molesting 2 children
A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested and accused of molesting two girls in Volusia County several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Because of his...
News4Jax.com
Silver Alert: Fernandina Beach police ask for help to find missing man heading west through Florida
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man in Fernandina Beach. Police said Richard Burton Cramer Jr. was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday at this Fernandina Beach home. Cramer, who goes by “Dick,” is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 182...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two arrests have been made in regard to an incident involving racist Snapchat messages at Bishop J. Snyder High School. JSO confirmed both arrests include felony charges. Bishop John Snyder High School principal said Monday that his administration is...
Man that went missing in Fernandina Beach has been found, police say
Fernandina Beach Police is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old man who was last seen in his home in Fernandina Beach at 3:00 Monday afternoon.
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
News4Jax.com
Sheriff: Man who robbed 10 convenience stores in 3 days captured in Operation Déjà Vu
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man police say was involved in 10 convenience store robberies in Jacksonville over the course of three days last month was captured during an investigation dubbed Operation Déjà Vu, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday. Branon Purcell has been charged with five counts of...
News4Jax.com
Undersheriff set to retire in March, setting off series of new JSO staff appointments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Undersheriff Nick Burgos is set to retire in March after 26 years of service with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff T.K. Waters has announced his replacement and a series of other appointments resulting from the change. Burgos began his career as a patrolman, and...
News4Jax.com
Gas line break fuels traffic jam on Atlantic Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road
Crews were working to fix a gas line break Wednesday afternoon that caused a large traffic backup on Atlantic Boulevard eastbound. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene, detouring drivers at St. Johns Bluff Road. Crews from TECO Gas were also on scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., the...
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
News4Jax.com
JFRD breaks ground on Station 64 on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department broke ground on a new fire station on the Northside on Monday morning. Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Terrence Freeman, representatives from city council, and Chief Keith Powers attended the ceremony. Station 64 is one of several either in the...
Two dead after separate early morning crashes in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes in Duval County. Both wrecks happened early on Saturday morning, marking 16 total traffic related fatalities in Duval so far this year. Sweetwater area hit and run:. Around 1 a.m., a woman was driving a Hyundai...
Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville
The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend.
WCJB
Van catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on U.S. Highway 41 in the Five Points area of Columbia County blocked traffic on the roadway as emergency crews responded to the scene. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Moore Road around 1 p.m. A van headed west on the highway cut off another vehicle, causing the crash.
