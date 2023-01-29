WWE Royal Rumble: Men's entrant order and eliminations

Here's your entrants and eliminations for the 2023 men's WWE Royal Rumble match.

Here are the entrants and eliminations for the 2023 men's WWE Royal Rumble match, updated live as they happen.

Follow along with Steve Khan's live post for full Royal Rumble results.

Men’s Royal Rumble entrants

Gunther Sheamus The Miz Kofi Kingston Johnny Gargano Xavier Woods Karrion Kross Chad Gable Drew McIntyre Santos Escobar Angelo Dawkins Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley Baron Corbin Seth Rollins Otis Rey Mysterio Dominik Mysterio Elias Finn Balor Booker T Damian Priest Montez Ford Edge Austin Theory Omos Braun Strowman Ricochet Logan Paul Cody Rhodes

Men’s Royal Rumble eliminations:

The Miz (Sheamus) Karrion Kross (McIntyre) Xavier Woods (Gunther) Kofi Kingston (Gunther) Santos Escobar (Lesnar) Angelo Dawkins (Lesnar) Chad Gable (Lesnar) Brock Lesnar (Lashley) Baron Corbin (Rollins) Bobby Lashley (Rollins) Otis (McIntyre and Sheamus) Elias (McIntyre and Sheamus) Johnny Gargano (Balor) Booker T (Gunther) Montez Ford (Priest) Damian Priest (Edge) Finn Balor (Edge) Edge (pulled out by Judgement Day) Omos (Strowman) Sheamus (Gunther) Drew McIntyre (Gunther) Dominik Mysterio (Rhodes) Braun Strowman (Rhodes) Ricochet (Theory) Austin Theory (Rhodes) Seth Rollins (Paul) Logan Paul (Rhodes) Gunther (Rhodes)

Cody Rhodes wins the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

Rey Mysterio never appeared in the match.