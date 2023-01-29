ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

WWE Royal Rumble: Men's entrant order and eliminations

By Bryan Rose
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snDMK_0kUu41HA00

Here's your entrants and eliminations for the 2023 men's WWE Royal Rumble match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnF0A_0kUu41HA00

Here are the entrants and eliminations for the 2023 men's WWE Royal Rumble match, updated live as they happen.

Follow along with Steve Khan's live post for full Royal Rumble results.

Men’s Royal Rumble entrants

  1. Gunther
  2. Sheamus
  3. The Miz
  4. Kofi Kingston
  5. Johnny Gargano
  6. Xavier Woods
  7. Karrion Kross
  8. Chad Gable
  9. Drew McIntyre
  10. Santos Escobar
  11. Angelo Dawkins
  12. Brock Lesnar
  13. Bobby Lashley
  14. Baron Corbin
  15. Seth Rollins
  16. Otis
  17. Rey Mysterio
  18. Dominik Mysterio
  19. Elias
  20. Finn Balor
  21. Booker T
  22. Damian Priest
  23. Montez Ford
  24. Edge
  25. Austin Theory
  26. Omos
  27. Braun Strowman
  28. Ricochet
  29. Logan Paul
  30. Cody Rhodes

Men’s Royal Rumble eliminations:

  1. The Miz (Sheamus)
  2. Karrion Kross (McIntyre)
  3. Xavier Woods (Gunther)
  4. Kofi Kingston (Gunther)
  5. Santos Escobar (Lesnar)
  6. Angelo Dawkins (Lesnar)
  7. Chad Gable (Lesnar)
  8. Brock Lesnar (Lashley)
  9. Baron Corbin (Rollins)
  10. Bobby Lashley (Rollins)
  11. Otis (McIntyre and Sheamus)
  12. Elias (McIntyre and Sheamus)
  13. Johnny Gargano (Balor)
  14. Booker T (Gunther)
  15. Montez Ford (Priest)
  16. Damian Priest (Edge)
  17. Finn Balor (Edge)
  18. Edge (pulled out by Judgement Day)
  19. Omos (Strowman)
  20. Sheamus (Gunther)
  21. Drew McIntyre (Gunther)
  22. Dominik Mysterio (Rhodes)
  23. Braun Strowman (Rhodes)
  24. Ricochet (Theory)
  25. Austin Theory (Rhodes)
  26. Seth Rollins (Paul)
  27. Logan Paul (Rhodes)
  28. Gunther (Rhodes)

Cody Rhodes wins the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

Rey Mysterio never appeared in the match.

Comments / 0

Related
sportszion.com

Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble

Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event

Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline

The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By The Hulk Hogan Announcement

It was recently revealed by Kurt Angle that WWE legend Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious side effects from back surgery.  Hogan had the nerves cut from his lower body, according to Angle. As a result, he must now walk with a cane.  "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle ...
CULVER CITY, CA
wrestletalk.com

Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble

WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes

The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling

A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
PWMania

WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
bodyslam.net

Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline

At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
PWMania

Interesting Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status

Despite her appearance at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, where she worked the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax may not be under contract with WWE. Jax entered the match as the 30th participant before being eliminated when several stars threw her out. Jax has mostly avoided the wrestling world since her departure from WWE in 2021.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy