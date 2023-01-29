Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
A look back and forward entering the 2023 Nebraska baseball season
That’s the approximate drive from Haymarket Park in Lincoln to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. It’s a 54-minute trek to the final destination where Nebraska baseball and its fourth-year head coach, Will Bolt, hope to find themselves in June for the College World Series. Just two years ago,...
1011now.com
Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
Corn Nation
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA
Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!. Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.
Daily Nebraskan
What we’ve learned from Matt Rhule’s first two months at Nebraska
This week marked two months since Matt Rhule was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach and accepted the task of restoring the fallen giant of a program to some semblance of its glory days. In the time since, we’ve gained significantly more insight into his plan to rebuild Husker...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska adds late commitment from cornerback on National Signing Day
Nebraska made a late addition to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Huskers earned a commitment from 3-star cornerback D’Andre Barnes. He received an offer from Nebraska with just a couple days left in the cycle, and now he’s headed to Lincoln. Barnes has also officially signed...
Daily Nebraskan
Turnovers doom Nebraska men’s basketball despite valiant effort against Illinois
The path to Nebraska’s first road victory since early January was there. Locked in a back-and-forth battle with a surging Illinois team, the Huskers held a slim lead with 10 minutes remaining on Tuesday. But a bevy of ugly turnovers — many of them in the backcourt — and...
Signing Day primer for the Huskers: The five names to know
As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
Huskers add five signatures on Wednesday; sit in top 25 with HS/JUCO recruiting class
No surprises and one confirmation on a prospect Husker fans were wondering about. That'll probably work just fine for most who follow Nebraska recruiting. All told, Nebraska added five players to the football roster on Wednesday in official capacity, with Colorado athlete D'Andre Barnes joining four previous commits who signed as expected.
Nebraska’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day
Nebraska,’s 2023 recruit class is shaping up. However, some key positions on the depth chart remain unfilled. As the transfer portal continues to grow due to post-bowl game and coaching changes, new head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have a chance to fill the missing pieces to make an impact in the upcoming season. Maybe they can even make it to the CFP, right? Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.
New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln
Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
Daily Nebraskan
Husker weekend recap of Tennis, Rifle and Swim and Dive
The Nebraska rifle team, ranked No. 6 nationally, welcomed No. 11 Ohio State to the Nebraska Rifle Range on Saturday, where the Huskers beat the Buckeyes 4,715-4,651. After losing to Ohio State earlier in the year 4,699-4,708, Nebraska put up a strong performance this go-around. The Huskers swept the top three spots overall and had four top-five placements on the day: freshman Emma Rhode, junior Cecelia Ossi, sophomore Mackenzie Strauch and freshman Vittoria Watts.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
WOWT
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
WOWT
First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes three days in a row due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school in Hebron will stay closed for the third day in a row after it received a threat last Friday. Thayer Central Community Schools said it will be closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Facebook post. UPDATE:...
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the state will be short about 1,300 […] The post New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
