El Paso, TX

Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr.

No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.

