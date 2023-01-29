Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley
UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time.
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr.
No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
