One in-state lineman has taken the visits he wants to take, and now he faces a big decision. Blake Franks of Greenville (SC) is a 2024 offensive line prospect who has taken the past few months to take visits to schools he's interested in. Now, he faces the toughest decision of his young life. Clemson or South Carolina? Who will it be? Months ago, the common thought was Franks was a Tiger lock. Not anymore. The Gamecocks have given Franks plenty to think about in comparison to the Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO