Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
wach.com
Gamecocks Drop Home Contest to Bulldogs
Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 on Tuesday night for its second SEC victory of the season. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11 TCU behind Smith’s...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
tigernet.com
In-state offensive lineman Blake Franks set to choose between Tigers and Gamecocks
One in-state lineman has taken the visits he wants to take, and now he faces a big decision. Blake Franks of Greenville (SC) is a 2024 offensive line prospect who has taken the past few months to take visits to schools he's interested in. Now, he faces the toughest decision of his young life. Clemson or South Carolina? Who will it be? Months ago, the common thought was Franks was a Tiger lock. Not anymore. The Gamecocks have given Franks plenty to think about in comparison to the Tigers.
South Carolina's Remaining Regular Season Roadblocks
With South Carolina halfway through its conference slate, what remaining opponents could provide the toughest challenge?
Jalewis Solomon Narrows Recruitment
Jalewis Solomon recently cut down his recruitment, and South Carolina remains among the mix of eleven.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
Yahoo Sports
South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
South Carolina football schedule 2023: Who do the Gamecocks miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Sept 2 North Carolina (in Charlotte) Sept 9 Furman. Sept 16 at Georgia. Sept 23 Mississippi State. Sept 30 at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler makes strong recruiting pitch to 5-star athlete, major South Carolina target
Spencer Rattler is doing what he can to help South Carolina land 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is a major target for South Carolina and is one of the top players in the country who has not yet announced his commitment. Here’s what Rattler said Tuesday, just one day ahead...
wach.com
South Carolina remains No. 1 for 32nd consecutive week
(WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team is staying consistent. The Gamecock sit on top of the AP Poll for 32 weeks straight. Dawn Staley's squad have the fourth-longest streak ever atop the poll. Only UConn and Louisiana Tech have had longer runs at No. 1. Full rankings:. AP...
wach.com
Clemson's new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley makes debut
(WACH) - One of the nation's top assistant coaches in college football is a Tiger. Clemson's new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley made his media debut on Wednesday. Riley replaced Brandon Streeter who was fired earlier this month. Riley comes from a year-long stint at TCU, where he helped turn the...
tigernet.com
In-state wide receiver Braylon Staley now lists Clemson as his leader
One of the state’s top prospects for the 2024 recruiting cycle now lists Clemson as his leader. Aiken wide receiver Braylon Staley (6-0 175) is one of the top athletes in the state of South Carolina. Last spring, he won the 4A triple-jump championship. Saturday, he was at the Clemson Elite Junior Day where head coach Dabo Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham jumped on him trying to secure that athleticism for their receiving corps.
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles
It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
UGA Athletic Dept updates crash probe
Bulldog football player Devin Willock’s funeral was held last Friday in his native New Jersey.
kool1027.com
High School Basketball Schedule For Tonight
The Lugoff Elgin girl’s and boys’ basketball teams will travel to Westwood tonight. The girl’s game will tip off at 6pm with the boy’s game to follow. The Camden High girls and boys will head to Lake City tonight with the girl’s game tipping off at 6pm and the boy’s game to follow.
wach.com
Stephens Scores Scholar Athlete Nomination
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Erin Allert from Cardinal Newman and Sophie...
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Place Mall | Shopping mall in Dentsville, South Carolina
Columbia Place (formerly Columbia Mall) is one of South Carolina's largest shopping malls, with nearly 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. The mall is located just off Interstate 20 and Interstate 77 on Two Notch Road in Columbia, South Carolina.
