Columbia, SC

wach.com

Gamecocks Drop Home Contest to Bulldogs

Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 on Tuesday night for its second SEC victory of the season. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11 TCU behind Smith’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
tigernet.com

In-state offensive lineman Blake Franks set to choose between Tigers and Gamecocks

One in-state lineman has taken the visits he wants to take, and now he faces a big decision. Blake Franks of Greenville (SC) is a 2024 offensive line prospect who has taken the past few months to take visits to schools he's interested in. Now, he faces the toughest decision of his young life. Clemson or South Carolina? Who will it be? Months ago, the common thought was Franks was a Tiger lock. Not anymore. The Gamecocks have given Franks plenty to think about in comparison to the Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
dawgnation.com

Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
ATHENS, GA
wach.com

South Carolina remains No. 1 for 32nd consecutive week

(WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team is staying consistent. The Gamecock sit on top of the AP Poll for 32 weeks straight. Dawn Staley's squad have the fourth-longest streak ever atop the poll. Only UConn and Louisiana Tech have had longer runs at No. 1. Full rankings:. AP...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Clemson's new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley makes debut

(WACH) - One of the nation's top assistant coaches in college football is a Tiger. Clemson's new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley made his media debut on Wednesday. Riley replaced Brandon Streeter who was fired earlier this month. Riley comes from a year-long stint at TCU, where he helped turn the...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

In-state wide receiver Braylon Staley now lists Clemson as his leader

One of the state’s top prospects for the 2024 recruiting cycle now lists Clemson as his leader. Aiken wide receiver Braylon Staley (6-0 175) is one of the top athletes in the state of South Carolina. Last spring, he won the 4A triple-jump championship. Saturday, he was at the Clemson Elite Junior Day where head coach Dabo Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham jumped on him trying to secure that athleticism for their receiving corps.
CLEMSON, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles

It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
COLUMBUS, OH
kool1027.com

High School Basketball Schedule For Tonight

The Lugoff Elgin girl’s and boys’ basketball teams will travel to Westwood tonight. The girl’s game will tip off at 6pm with the boy’s game to follow. The Camden High girls and boys will head to Lake City tonight with the girl’s game tipping off at 6pm and the boy’s game to follow.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Stephens Scores Scholar Athlete Nomination

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Erin Allert from Cardinal Newman and Sophie...
COLUMBIA, SC

