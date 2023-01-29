ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Ely Echo

Linda K. Williams

Linda K. Williams, 80, of Ely, passed away on Monday, January30, 2023 at the Boundary Waters Care Center. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.x.
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

Mark Leustek

Mark Leustek, 53, of Ely, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Boundary Waters Care Center. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
ELY, MN
Bring Me The News

Arrowhead 135 ultramarathon in northern MN kicks off in -25F temperatures

The Arrowhead 125 ultramarathon race kicked off in International Falls Monday morning as temperatures hovered around -25 degrees Fahrenheit. A spokesperson told Bring Me The News a total of 147 participants signed up for the 2023 race, which covers 135 miles on the Arrowhead State Snowmobile Trail from Frostbite, International Falls to the Fortune Bay Casino in Tower, Minnesota.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy