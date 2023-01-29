The Arrowhead 125 ultramarathon race kicked off in International Falls Monday morning as temperatures hovered around -25 degrees Fahrenheit. A spokesperson told Bring Me The News a total of 147 participants signed up for the 2023 race, which covers 135 miles on the Arrowhead State Snowmobile Trail from Frostbite, International Falls to the Fortune Bay Casino in Tower, Minnesota.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO