Linda K. Williams
Linda K. Williams, 80, of Ely, passed away on Monday, January30, 2023 at the Boundary Waters Care Center. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.x.
Mark Leustek
Mark Leustek, 53, of Ely, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Boundary Waters Care Center. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Arrowhead 135 ultramarathon in northern MN kicks off in -25F temperatures
The Arrowhead 125 ultramarathon race kicked off in International Falls Monday morning as temperatures hovered around -25 degrees Fahrenheit. A spokesperson told Bring Me The News a total of 147 participants signed up for the 2023 race, which covers 135 miles on the Arrowhead State Snowmobile Trail from Frostbite, International Falls to the Fortune Bay Casino in Tower, Minnesota.
