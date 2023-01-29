ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Plane clips bus during emergency landing on Miami causeway

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane hit a bus while making an emergency landing along a Miami causeway on Saturday.

Four people were on board the plane when it landed on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne at around 5:00 p.m., NBC Miami reports .

One of the plane’s wings clipped a Miami-Dade bus carrying 30 passengers, according to Miami Fire Rescue, but no injuries were reported.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said the causeway would be closed in both directions until further notice while officials investigate the crash.

