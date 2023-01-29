Plane clips bus during emergency landing on Miami causeway

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane hit a bus while making an emergency landing along a Miami causeway on Saturday.

Four people were on board the plane when it landed on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne at around 5:00 p.m., NBC Miami reports .

One of the plane’s wings clipped a Miami-Dade bus carrying 30 passengers, according to Miami Fire Rescue, but no injuries were reported.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said the causeway would be closed in both directions until further notice while officials investigate the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.