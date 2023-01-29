ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

KTVB

Men's basketball AP Top 25: How KTVB's Jay Tust voted

BOISE, Idaho — The chaos continues in college basketball. Twelve teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost last week, nine of which were defeated by an unranked team. That included 2nd-ranked Alabama, who was blown out by 24 at home against Oklahoma. Once again, there will be plenty...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson joins bill to Improve Veteran Healthcare

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson joined the Veterans Affairs Chairman, Mike Bost, in introducing H.R. 592, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Electronic Health Record Modernization Improvement Act. The legislation is intended to further protect veterans' access to quality healthcare. If passed, the EHRM Improvement Act outlines...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled, wood fired bagels to Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Good Times Bagels brings hand rolled wood fired bagels to Boise. Owners Ashlee and Kale Irwin first discovered the Montreal-style of making Bagels in Oakland, California. The process differs from the traditional "New York style" of making bagels which is what we on the West Coast are most familiar with. Each bagel is hand rolled from a scratch using flour sourced from farms outside Ketchum, Idaho. Those bagels are then cold fermented over night before being boiled in honey water, seasoned, and cooked off in the massive custom built wood fired oven in the heart of the restaurant. Kale says that he prefers to call it "Montreal inspired," taking his ques from the process made popular in Montreal, while making it a style all their own, "Boise style."
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
CBS Sports

Air Force vs. Boise State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Current Records: Boise State 17-5; Air Force 12-10 The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Air Force and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Police Seek Plumber Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens

The Treasure Valley is growing--that's no secret. With growth comes all sorts of new elements to any community--crime is often one of them. While we still live in a relatively safe place, crimes like the ones we're sharing with you today are totally unacceptable and the Nampa Police Department hopes that you can point them in the right direction to bring this to an end.
NAMPA, ID

