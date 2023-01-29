Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
Tulsa Boys Home seeks adoptive, foster parents
The Tulsa Boys’ Home is looking for foster and adoptive parents for the children at its facility. It is a new initiative.
KTUL
Tulsa Dream Center looking for volunteers to work at warming shelters
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is looking for volunteers to help keep open and work the warming stations so people in need can get out of the freezing temperatures. The temperature in Green Country is not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, meaning many...
KTUL
'Finding everybody is a challenge': Housing Solutions conducts point-in-time count
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — Housing Solutions Tulsa, alongside at least 70 volunteers, conducted the annual point-in-time count in Tulsa over the weekend. The count serves as what Housing Solutions told NewsChannel 8 is an accurate, but not an exact count of Oklahomans experiencing homeless in the Tulsa metro. "We...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit delivers food to those in need, even on days below freezing
TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels prepare for snowy and icy winter months by getting members of the community a Blizzard Box, a box of a week’s worth shelf safe food. When the winter weather is severe, Meals on Wheels assemble their “Saint Bernard Team,” a group of people who have cars that can handle icy roads and deliver food in the community no matter what the road conditions.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
KTUL
Tulsa sisters spend day helping dad shovel snow at Pizza Hut
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A round of winter weather hit most of Green Country Monday canceling school for a lot of kids who enjoyed a snow day. A form of entertainment – that's what shoveling can be when you're under the age of 10 and suddenly find out there's no school.
KTUL
Cold weather causes heightened fire risk in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has tended to 11 structure fires since Sunday. They say fires are more common when temperatures drop. “We know that when temperatures are like they are today, fires are going to be higher," said Andy Little, PIO for Tulsa Fire Department. "People are using alternative methods of heat.”
Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital Opens New ICU And Progressive Care Unit
People in Owasso will now have the option to stay closer to home if they end up in the ICU. Hospital officials at the Ascension St. John Owasso Hospital cut the ribbon on their $8 million new ICU and Progressive care unit Monday morning. Cathy Cunningham, the Chief Nursing Officer,...
Man sentenced for 2017 Claremore murder with machete
A defendant was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 murder of a man in Claremore.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
news9.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
KTUL
Man allegedly shatters wine bottles inside store, assaults employee before being arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking multiple wine bottles inside a gas station before assaulting two people. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at a gas station near 11th and Utica, when police were called to the scene for a disturbance.
KTUL
Murder suspect booked into Tulsa jail after recovering from self-inflicted stab wound
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of murdering a woman in January has been booked into the Tulsa County jail after recovering from a self-inflicted stab wound. On Jan. 26, police performed a welfare check on 45-year-old Melissa Hunter who had not shown up for work, and discovered her body at Mingo RV Park.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
KOKI FOX 23
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
KTUL
Reduction of non-essential services issued for several Green Country counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced a reduction of non-essential services to Tulsa, Rogers, Creek Okmulgee, Mayes, Delaware, Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Ottawa counties due to inclement weather on Monday. The reduction will last until 5 p.m. Monday. Essential services will still be performed.
