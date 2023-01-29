ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center looking for volunteers to work at warming shelters

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is looking for volunteers to help keep open and work the warming stations so people in need can get out of the freezing temperatures. The temperature in Green Country is not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, meaning many...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa nonprofit delivers food to those in need, even on days below freezing

TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels prepare for snowy and icy winter months by getting members of the community a Blizzard Box, a box of a week’s worth shelf safe food. When the winter weather is severe, Meals on Wheels assemble their “Saint Bernard Team,” a group of people who have cars that can handle icy roads and deliver food in the community no matter what the road conditions.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa sisters spend day helping dad shovel snow at Pizza Hut

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A round of winter weather hit most of Green Country Monday canceling school for a lot of kids who enjoyed a snow day. A form of entertainment – that's what shoveling can be when you're under the age of 10 and suddenly find out there's no school.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cold weather causes heightened fire risk in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has tended to 11 structure fires since Sunday. They say fires are more common when temperatures drop. “We know that when temperatures are like they are today, fires are going to be higher," said Andy Little, PIO for Tulsa Fire Department. "People are using alternative methods of heat.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide

Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Reduction of non-essential services issued for several Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced a reduction of non-essential services to Tulsa, Rogers, Creek Okmulgee, Mayes, Delaware, Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Ottawa counties due to inclement weather on Monday. The reduction will last until 5 p.m. Monday. Essential services will still be performed.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy