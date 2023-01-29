Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Logan Paul’s Royal Rumble Performance: ‘Dude’s a Wrestler’
Cody Rhodes was impressed by Logan Paul’s performance in the Royal Rumble, and believes he isn’t an outsider to the business anymore. Paul had the highlight of the Rumble with the double clothesline spot he did with Ricochet, and managed to eliminate Seth Rollins in the match as well. On the latest episode of The Bump, Rhodes talked about Paul’s performance and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring at GCW’s The Collective
– GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the ring and making his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. Per the announcement, Ibushi will be in action for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela’s Spring Breka on March 31. Both shows will...
411mania.com
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.31.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and NXT is barrelling ahead to Vengeance Day this weekend. Yes indeed, the brand moves out of Capitol Wrestling Center on Saturday for a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. But before we get there, tonight will see the final competitors in the Fatal Four-Way NXT Tag Team Championship match determined as Chase U, The Dyad, and Malik Blade & Edris Enofé do battle for that Vengeance Day spot. Plus, the Creed Brothers will finally get their match against Indus Sher while Roxanne Perez responds to last week’s attack by Toxic Attraction. We’ll also see Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller talk before their NXT Championship match on Saturday, and the in-ring debut of Stevie Turner among other likely moments.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.31.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. It’s the go home show for Vengeance Day and that means it is time for the hard sell, which is one of the things NXT tends to do best. In addition to the build towards the show, we also have the long awaited Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher match, which has been postponed at least once before. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Hangman Page Says Jay Briscoe Was His Favorite Singles Opponent
Hangman Page recently shares his memories of the late Jay Briscoe, noting that Jay was his favorite singles opponent. The former AEW World Champion was one of the people who appeared on Talk is Jericho this week to discuss Jay’s life and legacy. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge
Sami Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline is one of the top storylines in wrestling of the past year, and Zayn recently talked about whether it would have taken off without Triple H in charge. Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and was asked whether he would have had the same success if the previous regime had still been in charge of creative, and he said that he didn’t know but that he never got on screen with Roman Reigns until the changeover.
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
411mania.com
Jacob Fatu vs. JTG Title Match Set for HOG The Beginning, Updated Lineup
– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the HOG World Heavyweight Title against former WWE Superstar JTG on Friday, February 3 at HOG THe Beginning. The event will be held at the NYC Arena. Here’s the updated lineup:. * HOG World Heavyweight Championship Match:...
411mania.com
Pat McAfee Says He Was Originally Planned For Men’s Royal Rumble Match
As previously reported, Pat McAfee returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble, doing commentary for the entire show. In the latest episode of his podcast (via Fightful), McAfee revealed he was originally going to be in the Rumble match, but wasn’t in good enough ring shape to do so. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Kota Ibushi Comments On NJPW Exit, Doesn’t Think He’ll Go To AEW Right Away
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is now a free agent after his deal with NJPW expired. He will return to the ring at GCW Bloodsport against ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi commented on his exit from New Japan. He wrote: “There were various conflicts,...
411mania.com
Logan Paul On His Royal Rumble Spot With Ricochet, Reaction To Being Pitched On It
Logan Paul and Ricochet had the big high spot of the night at the Royal Rumble, and Paui talked about the moment on his podcast. During the men’s Rumble match, Paul and Ricochet came off opposite sides of the ring with a double springboard clothesline that popped the crowd. Paul talked about doing the moment and his reaction to the spot being pitched on the Impaulsive podcast. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair On How She Served As Bridge In WrestleMania 35 Match, Public Perception Around Her
Charlotte Flair was part of the main event for WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, and she recently talked her role in the match. Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how she was the bridge between Rousey and Lynch for the bout, which she was inserted into after the match was initially announced. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
Comments / 0