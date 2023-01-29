ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland

Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby man creates cat-themed cooperative board game 🐱

SHELBY — Levi Robertson has been creating board games for nearly seven years, testing out concepts with cut up poster board and notecards. Now the Shelby native is about to see his first published game become a reality.
SHELBY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon

Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
GROVEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses

Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend. Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County property transfers: 101 Cairns Road sold for $2 million

MANSFIELD -- The January property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road, National Material Company, in Mansfield. It was sold for $2 million to OA35, LLC from ETT Investments, L.P. and MTT Investments, L.P. Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office....
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton

A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley

Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
NEWARK, OH

