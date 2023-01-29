Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Richland County opens warming space at Salvation Army's DeWald Center Feb. 1-3
MANSFIELD -- Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, a warming center will open at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army DeWald Center located at 47 S. Main Street, lower level, in Mansfield. The center expects to remain open through Friday, Feb. 3. Guests wishing to get in out of the extreme cold...
richlandsource.com
Jim Gorman: 'Growing potatoes to growing young people' reason behind land donation for YMCA
BELLVILLE -- Jim Gorman spent most of his life as an industrialist. As president of the Gorman-Rupp Co., he oversaw the worldwide manufacturing and sales of the company’s pump systems from his Mansfield and Bellville plants -- and plants around the world.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland
Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
richlandsource.com
Shelby man creates cat-themed cooperative board game 🐱
SHELBY — Levi Robertson has been creating board games for nearly seven years, testing out concepts with cut up poster board and notecards. Now the Shelby native is about to see his first published game become a reality.
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
614now.com
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
WSYX ABC6
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
cwcolumbus.com
Family and friends celebrate the 26th birthday of Casey Goodson Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Casey Goodson Jr. turns 26 years old on Jan. 30, 2023, and his friends and family said he was there with them in spirit when they celebrated this weekend. Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a now-former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, Jason Meade, in...
wyso.org
Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses
Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend. Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
WSYX ABC6
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Police: Parent assaults Columbus City Schools bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A parent of a Columbus City Schools student is accused of assaulting a bus driver in Hilltop neighborhood Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the assault happened in the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue, just south of West Broad Street, around 3 p.m. A CCS...
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: 101 Cairns Road sold for $2 million
MANSFIELD -- The January property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road, National Material Company, in Mansfield. It was sold for $2 million to OA35, LLC from ETT Investments, L.P. and MTT Investments, L.P. Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office....
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
Knox Pages
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley
Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
Comments / 0