ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Marion Schools on delayed start

MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Schools will have a delayed start on Wednesday. The school reports there will be a 10:05 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. start time. Eighth graders will leave at 10 a.m. for their field trip from the school.
MARION, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

2 students suspended in connection to Glacier High investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two student have been suspended from extracurricular activities after students spoke out of sexual assault instances taking place on the Glacier High Wrestling team. The Kalispell School District suspended two Glacier High School students from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, according to...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Coram post office set to close in April

MISSOULA, Mont. — A community member saved the Coram Post Office from shutting down last summer after it was slated to close. Now, a new letter to the community says the contract will end on April 8, marking the last day of operations. NBC Montana spoke with the contract...
CORAM, MT
Flathead Beacon

One Paw Out the Door

After a 13-year run, Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett is ready to put his paws up for a rest. Having reached a point in his life he describes as “on the wrong side of 70,” Bennett announced in November that he intended to retire from the shelter after his replacement is found. A few months later, Bennett is still waiting to go home for good. To his credit, however, Bennett isn’t overtly perturbed about the situation, even if he is thinking about a retired life of travel plans and visits to see his kids. Of course, patience and accepting that life doesn’t always match up with one’s immediate plans is part of how the shelter’s human inhabitants keep up with a job in which established routines can be disrupted at any moment.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Braided rugs unveil lessons of life, family love

SOMERS, Mont. — So many skills that were once part of everyday life are becoming rarer or disappearing altogether. Maybe that's why one of the best gifts passed from one generation to the next is the gift of know-how. Karen Glasser makes braided rugs. NBC Montana visited Karen at...
SOMERS, MT
NBCMontana

Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

No one injured in Hungry Horse trailer fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries are reported after fire destroyed a trailer home in Hungry Horse over the weekend. The Hungry Horse, Martin City, West Glacier, and Bad Rock fire departments responded, with flames fully engulfing the home, and report temperatures were dipping to -10 at the time, which made this difficult fire even worse. Photos show frozen equipment.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Flathead Beacon

Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case

A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Char-Koosta News

Lilliana Anita Matt

RONAN — Lilliana Anita Matt was born January 13, 2023 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Lakota Matt and Autumn Piper of Moiese. Paternal grandparents are Louis Matt and Anita Matt of Moiese. Maternal grandparents are Branton Smith and...
MOIESE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy