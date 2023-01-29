Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Marion Schools on delayed start
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Schools will have a delayed start on Wednesday. The school reports there will be a 10:05 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. start time. Eighth graders will leave at 10 a.m. for their field trip from the school.
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
NBCMontana
2 students suspended in connection to Glacier High investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two student have been suspended from extracurricular activities after students spoke out of sexual assault instances taking place on the Glacier High Wrestling team. The Kalispell School District suspended two Glacier High School students from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year, according to...
NBCMontana
Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
ecitybeat.com
‘Empower The Homeless’ In Flathead Co.? Great Falls 3rd Most Dangerous In MT?
Our weekly feature highlighting a few of the latest and most interesting local and national news items from various sources. Several significant development projects underway in Great Falls, from KRTV:. Great Falls highest property crime rate and 3rd most dangerous place to live in Montana? From KMON:. Bill to allow...
NBCMontana
Coram post office set to close in April
MISSOULA, Mont. — A community member saved the Coram Post Office from shutting down last summer after it was slated to close. Now, a new letter to the community says the contract will end on April 8, marking the last day of operations. NBC Montana spoke with the contract...
Flathead Beacon
One Paw Out the Door
After a 13-year run, Flathead County Animal Shelter Director Cliff Bennett is ready to put his paws up for a rest. Having reached a point in his life he describes as “on the wrong side of 70,” Bennett announced in November that he intended to retire from the shelter after his replacement is found. A few months later, Bennett is still waiting to go home for good. To his credit, however, Bennett isn’t overtly perturbed about the situation, even if he is thinking about a retired life of travel plans and visits to see his kids. Of course, patience and accepting that life doesn’t always match up with one’s immediate plans is part of how the shelter’s human inhabitants keep up with a job in which established routines can be disrupted at any moment.
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
NBCMontana
Braided rugs unveil lessons of life, family love
SOMERS, Mont. — So many skills that were once part of everyday life are becoming rarer or disappearing altogether. Maybe that's why one of the best gifts passed from one generation to the next is the gift of know-how. Karen Glasser makes braided rugs. NBC Montana visited Karen at...
NBCMontana
DEQ seeks public comment on mining permit for Marvin Rehbein Gravel pit site
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment draft for the Marvin Rehbein Gravel Pit site on the Flathead Reservation. The opencut mining permit application would allow gravel to be mined on the over 157-acre site near Arlee in Lake...
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Highway 2 west of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 2 west of Kalispell at mile marker 106. Montana's road report website says both lanes are blocked. Montana Highway Patrol's incident site shows a fatal crash in the same area just before 9 p.m. Friday. No...
NBCMontana
No one injured in Hungry Horse trailer fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries are reported after fire destroyed a trailer home in Hungry Horse over the weekend. The Hungry Horse, Martin City, West Glacier, and Bad Rock fire departments responded, with flames fully engulfing the home, and report temperatures were dipping to -10 at the time, which made this difficult fire even worse. Photos show frozen equipment.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous wind chills, light snow tonight
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Sub-zero morning lows and dangerous wind chills are expected today. It will feel like it's 30 to 40 below at times. Daytime highs will be in the single digits above and below zero. Sub-zero lows tonight, but temperatures will show signs of warming Tuesday afternoon. Increasing clouds...
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
Flathead Beacon
Hungry Horse Painter Gets Deferred Sentence in Shower-Shock Case
A 60-year-old Hungry Horse man who pleaded guilty last year to a felony count of criminal endangerment after trying to electrocute his ex-partner in her shower last summer was sentenced Jan. 25 to a five-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence, local landscape artist...
Char-Koosta News
Lilliana Anita Matt
RONAN — Lilliana Anita Matt was born January 13, 2023 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. Parents are Lakota Matt and Autumn Piper of Moiese. Paternal grandparents are Louis Matt and Anita Matt of Moiese. Maternal grandparents are Branton Smith and...
