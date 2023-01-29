ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department.

Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then transported to county jail.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Wednesday in the 2600 block of North Texas Street. A man approached a girl as she was walking and tried to convince her to leave with him. She told him she was calling the police, and he fled the scene.

McKinney was found by a patrol officer performing a security check around the schools. The officer contacted the School Resource Officer who was able to confirm that McKinney was the suspect in question.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

