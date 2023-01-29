Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Dolphins Make Decision On Legendary QuarterbackOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Related
wchstv.com
3rd person dies after stabbing inside New York home, authorities say
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHAM) — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in New York earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Authorities said Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home in Henrietta. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Governor’s ‘green fee’ plan scaled back to target park, trail and beach users...
Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
Officials release video, 911 calls related to a deadly crash in Old Bridge that stemmed from police chase
The crash happened at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South. One person was killed and two teenagers were placed under arrest.
Click10.com
Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards
MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to...
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
2 dead, 1 taken to hospital after crash on North Avenue in Macomb Township
North Avenue is closed to traffic in Macomb Township Monday afternoon, after a double fatal crash A third person was injured, fire department officials said.
FHP: Woman killed in fatal vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash on A1A at Euclid Ave.
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle versus Pedestrian crash on State Rd. A1A at Euclid Ave. FHP stated that at around 6:59 p.m., a Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A south of 5th Street. A female pedestrian walked into the southbound...
fox9.com
SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
St. Joseph police identify man found dead in car
St. Joseph police have identified the man found dead in a car parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of South 20th Sunday night. Police report the victim was 48-year-old Jason Mays of St. Joseph. Officers responded to a call about 10:30 Sunday night about a...
Woman who went missing from South LA transitional housing facility found safe, police say
A 35-year-old woman who went missing from a transitional housing facility in South Los Angeles earlier this month has been found safe, police said.
niceville.com
Thousands of phony nursing diplomas reportedly issued by Florida nursing schools
FLORIDA – An alleged fraudulent Florida nursing diploma scheme has resulted in charges against 25 people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 25 individuals have been charged in the Southern District of Florida for their alleged...
Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A lucky little dog was found running on Highway 36 in Westminster Thursday and police found he belonged to someone in Texas who hadn't seen their pup in years. (Westminster PD) Some citizens brought the dog into the Westminster Police Department and they were able to scan his microchip to find The post Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard appeared first on KRDO.
5-year-old Michigan boy dead after going missing from home
A five-year-old boy in Michigan was found dead yesterday after apparently going missing from his home, local authorities confirmed. The child was alleged to have gone missing from the Saravilla apartment complex in Clinton Township on Monday, the Clinton Township Police Department said in a statement. Officers found the boy later that day and transferred him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. “The details of the incident are limited at this time and the investigation of the incident is ongoing,” the official statement read. Cops were asking anyone who might have information on the boy’s death to contact the department.
NBC Miami
Record Breaking High Temperatures Could Impact South Florida Wednesday
The new month arrives in South Florida on Wednesday - and with it could come some record breaking high temperatures across the area. It’ll be a warm and humid midweek forecast. We have lows starting in the low 70s this morning and with some humidity in place it’ll be a muggy day from start to finish. Highs are looking to get into the low 80s, we have 85 for this afternoon’s forecast. This would break the current record of 84 previously hit in 1990.
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NBC Miami
Local Leaders React to Proposed Legislation Eliminating Concealed Weapons Permits
In the wake of proposed legislation by the Florida House Speaker to eliminate concealed weapons permits, politicians and activists from across South Florida are voicing their concerns. "I just don't feel that's a very responsible thing to do because training and safety should be No. 1 with all responsible gun...
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
NBC Miami
Gov. DeSantis Puts College Diversity Programs on Chopping Block
Florida International University has one of the most culturally diverse student bodies anywhere in the nation, with a robust Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, known as DEI. So when Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked DEI programs Tuesday, it raised a lot of eyebrows at FIU. “We are also going to...
Comments / 0