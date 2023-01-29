ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Little River, FL

wchstv.com

3rd person dies after stabbing inside New York home, authorities say

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHAM) — A third person who was stabbed inside a home in New York earlier this month has died, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Authorities said Masuda Banahi, 43, of Virginia, was stabbed Jan. 11 inside a home in Henrietta. She later died from her injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.
HENRIETTA, NY
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Governor’s ‘green fee’ plan scaled back to target park, trail and beach users...
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KRDO News Channel 13

Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A lucky little dog was found running on Highway 36 in Westminster Thursday and police found he belonged to someone in Texas who hadn't seen their pup in years. (Westminster PD) Some citizens brought the dog into the Westminster Police Department and they were able to scan his microchip to find The post Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard appeared first on KRDO.
WESTMINSTER, CO
New York Post

5-year-old Michigan boy dead after going missing from home

A five-year-old boy in Michigan was found dead yesterday after apparently going missing from his home, local authorities confirmed. The child was alleged to have gone missing from the Saravilla apartment complex in Clinton Township on Monday, the Clinton Township Police Department said in a statement. Officers found the boy later that day and transferred him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. “The details of the incident are limited at this time and the investigation of the incident is ongoing,” the official statement read. Cops were asking anyone who might have information on the boy’s death to contact the department.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
NBC Miami

Record Breaking High Temperatures Could Impact South Florida Wednesday

The new month arrives in South Florida on Wednesday - and with it could come some record breaking high temperatures across the area. It’ll be a warm and humid midweek forecast. We have lows starting in the low 70s this morning and with some humidity in place it’ll be a muggy day from start to finish. Highs are looking to get into the low 80s, we have 85 for this afternoon’s forecast. This would break the current record of 84 previously hit in 1990.
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme

Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
NAPLES, FL
NBC Miami

Gov. DeSantis Puts College Diversity Programs on Chopping Block

Florida International University has one of the most culturally diverse student bodies anywhere in the nation, with a robust Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, known as DEI. So when Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked DEI programs Tuesday, it raised a lot of eyebrows at FIU. “We are also going to...
MIAMI, FL

