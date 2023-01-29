Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella Added To MLW SuperFight 2023
A new bout has been added to MLW SuperFight 2023. As first announced in a press release sent out by the company, Sam Adonis is set to face La Estrella at MLW's upcoming SuperFight event on Saturday, February 4. Adonis recently competed at the Blood & Thunder TV tapings in a bout against Calvin Tankman.
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
What's Next for The Bloodline? AEW and WWE Recap (Tag Talk #29)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss the Bloodline and WWE's Royal Rumble PPV, as well as other big news from both WWE and AEW.
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30): ROH World Championship Match, Athena In Action, More
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 30. Matches were taped on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30) Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated...
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
AEW Dynamite (2/1/23) Results: No DQ Match For TNT Title, TBS Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher
AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action.
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Those That've Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Cracking Her Up Mid-Match
Aubrey Edwards talks Nyla Rose getting her to laugh in the middle of a match, the multiple hats she wears in All Elite Wrestling, and the people that have helped her along the way. While Aubrey Edwards is primarily known as a referee, her referee duties are not the only...
WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut
2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
Sami Zayn Takes Bloodline Photos Out With The Trash
The heartbreak continues. Sami Zayn was pushed past his breaking point at WWE Royal Rumble, refusing to hit his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a chair and instead striking Roman Reigns in the back. Hitting Reigns with the chair led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacking Sami before Roman eventually joined in.
AEW Dark (1/31) Stream And Results: Top Flight, Konosuke Takeshita, Shane Taylor Promotions, More
AEW Dark (1/31) Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) & AR Fox def. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) def. Dante Casanova...
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
