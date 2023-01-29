ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KOLD-TV

Critical race theory returns to forefront for Arizona lawmakers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Critical race theory is back at the Arizona State Legislature. “I want to first express that I hope we can have a reasoned and thoughtful discussion today free of any name-calling,” said House Education Chair Beverly Pingerelli, a Republican from District 28. The...
12 News

Arizona State GOP chair embraces white nationalist supporter

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona’s new Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit shared the stage over the weekend with the state’s most polarizing legislator known for anti-Semitic, hateful rhetoric and conspiracy theories. It was DeWit’s first full day as the Republican Party’s new leader. His introduction and praise of...
KTAR.com

New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with

PHOENIX – The new chair of the Arizona Republican Party said Monday he was going to focus on getting candidates into office even if he doesn’t share all of their beliefs. “I’m going to be helping every Republican – it doesn’t mean I believe in everything they’re saying or everything they want to do,” DeWit told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Attorney Tim LaSota on Adrian Fontes’s Investigation Request: ‘Another Attempt to Weaponize the Justice System’

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) sent a letter to Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) Monday, requesting she investigate Republican Kari Lake for allegedly violating state law by sharing images of voter signatures on social media. Tim LaSota, one of Lake’s attorneys, accused Fontes of selectively quoting the law to defame Lake.
KTAR.com

Arizona Republicans elect Jeff DeWitt as new party chair

PHOENIX — Former state treasurer Jeff DeWit was elected chair of the Arizona Republican Party on Saturday by the GOP state committee. DeWit succeeded former Gov. Doug Ducey as treasurer in 2015 and was named the chief operations officer for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during his campaign in 2016. DeWit also served as chief financial officer of NASA starting in 2018.
The Center Square

Arizona Republicans seek to streamline homebuilding process to quell housing shortage

(The Center Square) - Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen introduced legislation to tackle the state’s affordable housing crisis. Senate Bill 1103 aims to speed up the process developers have to go through to build developments to keep up with the housing demand in the state. If passed into law, a city or town could have administrators review plans such as site and design plans, and preliminary and final plats, without...
MSNBC

AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation

Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
Arizona Mirror

Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show

Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.  “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
