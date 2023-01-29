Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Critical race theory returns to forefront for Arizona lawmakers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Critical race theory is back at the Arizona State Legislature. “I want to first express that I hope we can have a reasoned and thoughtful discussion today free of any name-calling,” said House Education Chair Beverly Pingerelli, a Republican from District 28. The...
Arizona State GOP chair embraces white nationalist supporter
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona’s new Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit shared the stage over the weekend with the state’s most polarizing legislator known for anti-Semitic, hateful rhetoric and conspiracy theories. It was DeWit’s first full day as the Republican Party’s new leader. His introduction and praise of...
Arizona secretary of state hits Kari Lake with criminal referral to state attorney general
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for posting photos of voters' signatures on Twitter. Fontes said in a letter that posting unauthorized photos of voters' signatures could be in violation of state law that prohibits...
Arizona Secretary of State Fontes calls for investigation into Kari Lake over election signatures
PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called for an investigation into Kari Lake on Monday after she posted photos of voter signatures onto social media. Fontes in a letter sent to Attorney General Kris Mayes, said Lake violated ARS 16-168(F) when she posted images of 16 voter signatures on Twitter.
iheart.com
Arizona House Democrats Vote Against Bill That Bans Racism In The Classroom
HB 2458 clearly explains how teachers can't push racism, hate and division in the class by focusing on a person's race. Every Democrat on the House Education Committee voted against this which means they want teachers to indoctrinate and push race. Tucson State Rep explains why she voted for HB...
KTAR.com
New chair of Arizona Republican Party Jeff DeWit says he’ll help candidates he disagrees with
PHOENIX – The new chair of the Arizona Republican Party said Monday he was going to focus on getting candidates into office even if he doesn’t share all of their beliefs. “I’m going to be helping every Republican – it doesn’t mean I believe in everything they’re saying or everything they want to do,” DeWit told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News.
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Attorney Tim LaSota on Adrian Fontes’s Investigation Request: ‘Another Attempt to Weaponize the Justice System’
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D) sent a letter to Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) Monday, requesting she investigate Republican Kari Lake for allegedly violating state law by sharing images of voter signatures on social media. Tim LaSota, one of Lake’s attorneys, accused Fontes of selectively quoting the law to defame Lake.
KOLD-TV
Elections bills pass through Arizona’s Senate Election Committee along partisan lines
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - What was supposed to be a non-partisan elections committee has gotten very partisan. But to understand how contentious the committee has become Chair Wendy Rogers issued a warning prior to Monday’s meeting. “The committee meeting will be conducted as a model of decorum,...
kawc.org
Arizona Republicans want to punish cities with higher minimum wage than state average
PHOENIX -- Arizona lawmakers are moving to financially penalize cities that have a minimum wage higher than the rest of the state. And they are doing it in a way designed to get around restrictions that voters put on legislators in 2016 when they said cities can have their own base wages.
KTAR.com
Arizona Republicans elect Jeff DeWitt as new party chair
PHOENIX — Former state treasurer Jeff DeWit was elected chair of the Arizona Republican Party on Saturday by the GOP state committee. DeWit succeeded former Gov. Doug Ducey as treasurer in 2015 and was named the chief operations officer for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during his campaign in 2016. DeWit also served as chief financial officer of NASA starting in 2018.
Arizona House advances bill to ensure 'Do-Not-Call' list will block spam texts
PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are advancing legislation that would allow residents to opt out of getting junk text messages. House Bill 2498 would revise the rules governing Arizona's Do-Not-Call registry by allowing the list to apply to text messages in addition to phone calls. Current law states that anyone...
roselawgroupreporter.com
No one’s rights get hurt when we disclose who really bought that campaign ad
Opinion: A new Arizona law was written to surgically target major donors who fund campaign ads. And for good reason. Arizona voters want a fuller picture of who is funding campaign ads. The “dark money” apologists are at it once again. They have been relentlessly attacking Proposition 211,...
Arizona Republicans seek to streamline homebuilding process to quell housing shortage
(The Center Square) - Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen introduced legislation to tackle the state’s affordable housing crisis. Senate Bill 1103 aims to speed up the process developers have to go through to build developments to keep up with the housing demand in the state. If passed into law, a city or town could have administrators review plans such as site and design plans, and preliminary and final plats, without...
MSNBC
AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation
Newly-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is working to turn things around in the state notorious for the Cyber Ninjas “Fraudit.” She’s transforming her Republican predecessor’s Election Integrity Unit, which she says might as well be dubbed the ‘Election Suppression Unit.’ “We've got to change this into a unit that protects voters, protects the right to vote and most of all, protects our elections officials.”Jan. 29, 2023.
Arizona gun dealers ask judge to dismiss Mexican government lawsuit
Gun dealers in Arizona have asked a federal judge to toss out Mexico’s lawsuit accusing them of selling weapons used by drug cartels to kill people south of the border.
KGET 17
Veterans in Texas, Wisconsin sue Biden administration over new gun restrictions
A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing the Biden administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) over a new rule aimed at regulating stabilizing braces that can turn pistols into rifles, arguing the measure violates the right to bear arms. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District...
'It's a nightmare for a lot of people': Attorney helping Arizonans deal with DES overpayments
PHOENIX — As of Monday, a new director is at the helm of Arizona’s Department of Economic Security. Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed Angie Rodgers to fill the role at the state agency, which has never been more in demand in its history than the pandemic. However, issues that...
Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show
Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas. “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
