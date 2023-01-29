ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

'Taking Care of Me' event helps you prioritize self-care

Happening Feb. 18th: Chandy Gras offers Mardi Gras fun for the whole family. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is hosting Chandy Gras February 18th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's an all day, family friendly event happening the same day as the Krewe of Gemini Parade in Downtown Gulfport. Twelve...
GULFPORT, MS
Happening Feb. 4: 69th annual Camellia Show

Mardi Gras season is in full swing but some in Ocean Springs think its an inconvenience. We're in the kitchen focusing on family meals that are on the healthier side. Joining us to tell us about some of Makin' Groceries' options offered is owner Lauren Turner Christy. Geologists back making...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Geologists back making Mississippi Opal official state gemstone

Mardi Gras season is in full swing but some in Ocean Springs think its an inconvenience. We're in the kitchen focusing on family meals that are on the healthier side. Joining us to tell us about some of Makin' Groceries' options offered is owner Lauren Turner Christy. Happening Feb. 4:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi

Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
BILOXI, MS
City Center part of downtown Pascagoula redevelopment

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine living in Pascagoula and you head up to the City Center penthouse for a party and you’ve got a rooftop view. That’s possible within the next few months as they continue to develop what was a bank building into a mixed-use facility. “There’s...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Carver High School alumni recognized for Black History Month celebration

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is starting Black History Month with an extra special high school reunion. The Pascagoula High School bleachers were packed to the brim Tuesday night, and the biggest fans filling most of the stands were decked out in their blue and white alma mater.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show

The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
GULFPORT, MS
City of Ocean Springs preparing for parade season

The City of Ocean Springs is getting prepared for the good times to roll this coming Saturday. Workers were out today unloading barricades in preparation for the kick-off Elks Mardi Gras Parade and Krewe of Unique. The city will barricade the parade route from Jackson Avenue to Pine Drive. Wednesday,...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to 70-year family legacy

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of Mississippi candidates may be impressive, but so are the names not on the ballot. Among them is long-time Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar. Kellar has been cranking out documents for 28 years. “I always saw that the elected positions, especially...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
‘Point in Time’ count of people experiencing homelessness in Gulfport

Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Continuum of Care, led by Open Doors Homeless Coalition, were out early this morning conducting their annual ‘point in time’ count of people experiencing homelessness. The point in time is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single...
GULFPORT, MS
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Shrimp Restaurants Are Plentiful In Kiln, Mississippi

Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a…
KILN, MS
Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
GULFPORT, MS
National homeless count vital to those in need

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a world many don’t see: the world of homeless camps. Volunteers all over the nation took part in what’s called the Point in Time Homeless Count. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people.
BILOXI, MS
3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard

PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices. Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7. HANCOCK COUNTY. Below is a list of races that will head to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning. Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team. Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.
KILN, MS

