An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 DrawToby HazlewoodMississippi State
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in MississippiKristen WaltersOcean Springs, MS
WLOX
'Taking Care of Me' event helps you prioritize self-care
Happening Feb. 18th: Chandy Gras offers Mardi Gras fun for the whole family. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is hosting Chandy Gras February 18th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's an all day, family friendly event happening the same day as the Krewe of Gemini Parade in Downtown Gulfport. Twelve...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 4: 69th annual Camellia Show
Mardi Gras season is in full swing but some in Ocean Springs think its an inconvenience. We're in the kitchen focusing on family meals that are on the healthier side. Joining us to tell us about some of Makin' Groceries' options offered is owner Lauren Turner Christy. Geologists back making...
WLOX
Geologists back making Mississippi Opal official state gemstone
Mardi Gras season is in full swing but some in Ocean Springs think its an inconvenience. We're in the kitchen focusing on family meals that are on the healthier side. Joining us to tell us about some of Makin' Groceries' options offered is owner Lauren Turner Christy. Happening Feb. 4:...
biloxinewsevents.com
Dine At One Of The Best Waterfront Restaurants In Mississippi
Situated on the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, it’s no secret that Biloxi is home to some of the most stunning views and natural scenery. But aside from the white sand beaches and picturesque views, this coastal city is also home to some of the best southern comfort food in the state. Embrace the full southern Biloxi charm, and enjoy a mouth-watering meal…
WLOX
City Center part of downtown Pascagoula redevelopment
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine living in Pascagoula and you head up to the City Center penthouse for a party and you’ve got a rooftop view. That’s possible within the next few months as they continue to develop what was a bank building into a mixed-use facility. “There’s...
WLOX
Carver High School alumni recognized for Black History Month celebration
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is starting Black History Month with an extra special high school reunion. The Pascagoula High School bleachers were packed to the brim Tuesday night, and the biggest fans filling most of the stands were decked out in their blue and white alma mater.
WLOX
Happening Feb. 3-5: 43rd annual Gulf Coast Orchid Show
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people. MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. About 50,000 people...
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs preparing for parade season
The City of Ocean Springs is getting prepared for the good times to roll this coming Saturday. Workers were out today unloading barricades in preparation for the kick-off Elks Mardi Gras Parade and Krewe of Unique. The city will barricade the parade route from Jackson Avenue to Pine Drive. Wednesday,...
WLOX
Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to 70-year family legacy
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of Mississippi candidates may be impressive, but so are the names not on the ballot. Among them is long-time Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar. Kellar has been cranking out documents for 28 years. “I always saw that the elected positions, especially...
biloxinewsevents.com
‘Point in Time’ count of people experiencing homelessness in Gulfport
Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Continuum of Care, led by Open Doors Homeless Coalition, were out early this morning conducting their annual ‘point in time’ count of people experiencing homelessness. The point in time is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single...
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
biloxinewsevents.com
Shrimp Restaurants Are Plentiful In Kiln, Mississippi
Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a…
biloxinewsevents.com
We won a jackpot!! Beau Rivage Biloxi Mississippi!
Next stop along the way on our road trip was Biloxi Mississippi. We had a comped room and some free play at the Beau Rivage so …
WLOX
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard has located the four overdue boaters, WLOX News learned just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition. Officials said Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and...
WLOX
National homeless count vital to those in need
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a world many don’t see: the world of homeless camps. Volunteers all over the nation took part in what’s called the Point in Time Homeless Count. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people.
3 boaters rescued near Pascagoula, Miss.: U.S. Coast Guard
PASCAGUOLA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued from a sinking boat near Pascagoula, Miss. Monday morning, according to a release from the United States Coast Guard. USCG said they received a distress alert at around 8:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 from an “Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon” roughly 11 miles southeast of Pascagoula. USCG […]
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices. Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7. HANCOCK COUNTY. Below is a list of races that will head to...
WLOX
Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning. Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team. Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.
