West Memphis, AR

Comments / 42

CURT Loudermilk
3d ago

What Huckabee did was put the run amuck protest crowd on notice that their BS will not be tolerated n Arkansas

Reply(1)
6
Lisa
3d ago

Slimy Sanders, scared of her own shadow. Memphis knows how to protest peacefully as has been. She just wants a response, she isn't getting one.

Reply
4
Daniel Elliott
3d ago

our governor is a joke. sending national guard on a witch hunt but yet killing the internet for rual areas in the southern part of the state.. way to go ur doing a great job there trump jr

Reply(12)
4
 

KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?

Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
WHO 13

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch initially got a shots fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m. On their way to Cartwright, an officer was flagged down by drivers in a vehicle on Church Street...
JONESBORO, AR
The Associated Press

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
