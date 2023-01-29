Read full article on original website
CURT Loudermilk
3d ago
What Huckabee did was put the run amuck protest crowd on notice that their BS will not be tolerated n Arkansas
Reply(1)
6
Lisa
3d ago
Slimy Sanders, scared of her own shadow. Memphis knows how to protest peacefully as has been. She just wants a response, she isn't getting one.
Reply
4
Daniel Elliott
3d ago
our governor is a joke. sending national guard on a witch hunt but yet killing the internet for rual areas in the southern part of the state.. way to go ur doing a great job there trump jr
Reply(12)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Arkansas National Guard activated in West Memphis after Tyre Nichols video release
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard in West Memphis as a safety measure Saturday evening.
What Are Those Mysterious Explosions Being Heard in Arkansas?
Besides winter weather impacting most of Arkansas mysterious explosions are being heard near Blytheville, Arkansas. According to police reports from the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, citizens have become concerned because the explosions have been rattling windows for miles around this small town located in the northeast corner of Arkansas 60 miles from West Memphis.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in Memphis and Mid-South during the ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads are turning dangerous as ice covers streets in Memphis and the Mid-South. In a tweet just before 9:30 p.m., MPD reminded drivers to “be careful.” The post also said,” Road conditions are not favorable due to the winter weather. Use caution if you must get out.”
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
Death of Tyre Nichols shows importance of 2020 Arkansas law enforcement task force
Following the murder, captured on camera of George Floyd "there was a lot of frustration," Timothy Campbell said.
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Kait 8
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch initially got a shots fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m. On their way to Cartwright, an officer was flagged down by drivers in a vehicle on Church Street...
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
Georgia NAACP wants changes enacted after death of Tyre Nichols
GEORGIA — As Memphis Police Department disbanded the SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols death. The five officers charged in his murder were part of that unit, and the department said there is now a “cloud of dishonor” over the unit. At the same time, Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
Protesters gathered in Atlanta plan to come back on Saturday following Tyre Nichols Memphis arrest video
Five Memphis Police Officers have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Two Shelby County deputies are on leave and two Memphis firefighters were relieved of duty.
Two people killed after train hits car, one other critical, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died just after midnight on Wednesday after a train hit a car in Memphis, police said. The crash happened at Chelsea and Carpenter, Memphis Police said. Both people who were inside of that car were killed at the scene, according to police. A third...
Kait 8
JPD: Multiple people rob victim of phone, car during armed robbery
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on a busy road. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, an armed robbery took place at the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard, the department said. Police said multiple suspects with guns approached a victim and demanded...
Memphis police chief is Durham’s former police chief: What Durham city leaders said about her impact on use of force numbers
Davis, who currently serves as Memphis' police chief, used to serve as Durham's police chief.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 42