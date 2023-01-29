Man dies from injuries sustained in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — One man who was injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries, according to a Huber Heights Police spokesperson.

Steven Carlson, 68, the driver of the Ford F-150 died Saturday night.

Additional charges may be presented against the driver, Cory Harbarger, by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Officer, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

No update has been given on the other people injured in the crash.

News Center 7 obtained surveillance video from a car wash showing the moments a stolen white BMW crashed into three other vehicles on Brandt Pike late Tuesday afternoon.

The stolen vehicle was driving fast on Brandt Pike when it collided into two vehicles, including a pick-up truck.

After the crash, the video shows the suspect fleeing the BMV on foot into a parking lot before other police vehicles arrived on scene. Two turned into the parking lot where the suspect fled.

Less than 45 seconds after the crash, the stolen car went into flames along with the pick-up truck and another person had fire on his leg and it spread to his body. Other people came to assist the person.

Flames with black smoke continued until firefighters and medics arrived to put out the flames.

One man was arrested and has been formally charged Thursday, Huber Heights Police said on its Facebook page.

Cory Harbarger, 27, has been formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, four counts of Vehicular Assault, Failure to Comply, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence.

He was taken into custody at the scene.

Harbarger is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by Huber Heights police.

