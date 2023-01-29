ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Meadows, IL

Glenview, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Rolling Meadows High School basketball team will have a game with Glenbrook South High School on January 28, 2023, 22:30:00.

Rolling Meadows High School
Glenbrook South High School
January 28, 2023
22:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Arlington Heights, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Joliet Catholic Academy basketball team will have a game with Saint Viator High School on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rockford, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Boylan Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
ROCKFORD, IL
texashsfootball.com

Former Arlington Heights Star Up for Defensive Rookie of the Year

Arlington Heights And UTSA Standout Tariq Woolen Up For Defensive Player Of The Year. Last Wednesday, the finalists were named for the Associated Press awards. Texas is well represented on the defensive side of the field; notably, former UTSA and Arlington Heights standout Tariq Woolen made the cut for Defensive Rookie Of The Year.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close

Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

950 Stonegate Drive, Highland Park

A decidedly different north suburban home with mid-century aesthetic and modern updates. This 6900-square-foot property, with an indoor pool and finished basement, lives as a family home while presenting as an entertaining mecca. Location: Highland Park, IL. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 5.5. Square footage: 6,900. Price: $1,200,000. Presented by: Debbie Hymen,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

Every Single Michelin Starred Restaurant in Chicago To Try in 2023

Whether you’re checking out the desert plants in Garfield Park Conservatory or marveling at the cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, there are things to do in Chicago for every type of traveler. But what we can all agree on is that eating at as many Chicago restaurants as possible should be at the top of your itinerary. Creative and stylish, many of these restaurants have been awarded the highest restaurant honor we have: a Michelin star rating. These restaurants are the best of the best – and they aren’t cheap. So if you live for luxury dining, colorful, complicated plating, and experimental dishes that involve expensive ingredients and expert cooking techniques, these are the restaurants where you need to book a table. Once you’re done with upscale dining, don’t forget to check out Chicago’s vibrant dive bar scene, and then head over to one of the city’s many music venues for live music. Here is every Michelin star restaurant in Chicago, and what each one serves.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area

How to have a great Middle Eastern meal in Orland Park area. This a “How To” for Americans interested in experiencing the exotic and exciting flavors of Middle East and Arab foods. A lot of Americans ask me all the time how to enjoy a great Arab and Middle Eastern meal and I am happy to help you enjoy the food menu at one of the best Middle East restaurants in the Southwest Suburbs, Zwar Restaurant at 9328 W. 159th Street in Orland Park, which has a growing Arab population. This How-To story should help make it an easy experience.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Lombard Roller Rink closing after 30 years in business

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After 30 years, it's time for one last skate around the roller rink.The owners of the Lombard Roller Rink are selling it. It is tentatively scheduled to close at the end of May.From birthday parties to fitness classes to lessons and roller derby, the rink's Facebook page is full of people remembering it's good times.The owners are retiring and selling the property. They're very grateful to the community for all the fun over the years.
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Brutal cold descends upon Chicago

CHICAGO - Sub-zero lows are widespread where snow is on the ground but skies are clear which will mean plenty of sun today. Just not much warmth from it. Highs will be in the mid teens today. Skies remain mainly cloud free for the next few days with highs warming into the upper 20s tomorrow and around freezing Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
CHICAGO, IL
