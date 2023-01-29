Union City, January 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Death is a spontaneous occurrence, and that means the work of helping people cope in the aftermath of losing a loved one is, too. Sylvester Rutledge, the head pastor at North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church on 32nd Street, is used to working long, odd hours throughout the week. So is his friend, Todd Walker, a funeral assistant. The two met years ago while Walker oversaw a viewing ceremony at Rutledge’s church, and have continued to work together since.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO